Skip to main content
Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Purdue Vs. Iowa

Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Purdue Vs. Iowa

Look at 30 photos from Purdue's Big Ten Tournament championship matchup versus Iowa. The Hawkeyes got their revenge 75-66, but just remember, Purdue's season isn't over yet!

USA Today

Look at 30 photos from Purdue's Big Ten Tournament championship matchup versus Iowa. The Hawkeyes got their revenge 75-66, but just remember, Purdue's season isn't over yet!

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Scroll through 30 photos from Purdue's Big Ten Tournament championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Hawkeyes sealed their victorious fate shutting down the Boilermakers 75-66 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Remember, Purdue's season isn't through yet! The Boilermakers will play Yale in Milwaukee to kick off the NCAA Tournament.

Purdue Vs. Iowa

Sasha Stefanovic

USATSI_17890330

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17890361

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) rebounds the ball over Iowa Hawkeyes guard Payton Sandfort (20) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Gillis

USATSI_17890362

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) is fouled by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17890343

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes center Riley Mulvey (44) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hunter Jr.

USATSI_17890337

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey goes in for the shot in Purdue's Big Ten championship game versus Iowa.

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17890365

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17890369

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17890363

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Edey

USATSI_17890367

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) rebounds the ball over Iowa Hawkeyes center Riley Mulvey (44) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Morton

USATSI_17890395

Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) guards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Luc Laketa (25) during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.

Eric Hunter Jr.

USATSI_17890388

Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) guards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) as he drives toward the basket during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17890396

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) (left) and other players cheer from the bench during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.

Brandon Newman

USATSI_17890393

Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) is unable to stop a layup by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.

Matt Painter

USATSI_17890386

Purdue Boilermakers yells at guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.

Zach Edey

USATSI_17890384

Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is pressured by Iowa defenders during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.

Matt Painter

USATSI_17890387

Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter during a time out in the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17890394

Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) is unable to block a shot by Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.

Sasha Stefanovic

USATSI_17891249

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) rebounds the ball over Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17891247

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ethan Morton

USATSI_17891253

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hunter Jr.

USATSI_17891286

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey

USATSI_17891384

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (left) slips while driving to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Mason Gillis

USATSI_17891288

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jaden Ivey and Mason Gillis

USATSI_17891289

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) and forward Mason Gillis (0) defend in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Murray

USATSI_17891166

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates beating Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Trevion Williams

USATSI_17891267

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) hangs his head leaving the court after the team was defeated by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-66, in the Big Ten men's championship title game Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.

Big Ten Tournament Champions

USATSI_17891112

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes are presented the Big Ten championship trophy after beating Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Tournament Champions

USATSI_17891123

Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) holds holds the Big Ten championship trophy after beating Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Tournament Trophy Celebration

USATSI_17891172

Two of the Iowa Hawkeyes kiss the trophy after the team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-66, to earn the Big Ten men's championship title Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis

  • PURDUE VS. IOWA LIVE BLOG: Purdue basketball tips off against Iowa for the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's the first title game for the Boilermakers since 2018. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views straight from press row. CLICK HERE.
  • BOILERMAKERS NEED A WIN: A boatload of regular season wins are nice, but a very talented Purdue team had many goals for this 2022 season, and they haven't accomplished any of them yet. It was a goal to win this Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, and they get the chance in Sunday's final against Iowa. Holding a trophy is a much-needed confidence booster for the Boilers. CLICK HERE.
  • PURDUE BEATS MICHIGAN STATE: After both teams struggled in the first half, Purdue and Michigan State lit up the scoreboard after halftime with a spot in the Big Ten Tournament finals on the line. The Boilermakers, led by Jaden Ivey's 22 points, made enough plays to keep control of the game and walk away with a win. CLICK HERE
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trevion williams and jaden ivey
Basketball

Purdue's Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams Named to Big Ten All-Tournament Team

By D.J. Fezler57 minutes ago
PurdueJadenIveyMattPainter
Basketball

Iowa Knocks Off Purdue 75-66 to Win Big Ten Title

By Tom Brew1 hour ago
mason gillis keegan murray iowa
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Purdue's Big Ten Tournament Championship Game Against Iowa in Real Time

By D.J. Fezler1 hour ago
Mason Gillis, Trevion Williams and Sasha Stefanovic
Basketball

My Two Cents: This Purdue Group Really Needs to Win on Sunday

By Tom Brew5 hours ago
Jaden Ivey vs Michigan State
Basketball

Purdue Advances to Big Ten Tournament Final After Surging Past Michigan State 75-70

By D.J. Fezler6 hours ago
Eric Hunter Jr vs Michigan State
Basketball

Confident Shooting From Eric Hunter Jr. Helping Purdue Basketball in Postseason Run

By D.J. Fezler20 hours ago
Trevion Williams vs Michigan State
Basketball

Here's What Purdue Players Jaden Ivey, Trevion Williams Said After Their Win Over Michigan State

By D.J. Fezler22 hours ago
Matt Painter vs Michigan State
Basketball

Here's What Matt Painter Said After Purdue's Win Over Michigan State in the Big Ten Tournament Semifinals

By D.J. Fezler22 hours ago