Big Ten Tournament Photo Gallery: Purdue Vs. Iowa
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Scroll through 30 photos from Purdue's Big Ten Tournament championship game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.
The Hawkeyes sealed their victorious fate shutting down the Boilermakers 75-66 inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Remember, Purdue's season isn't through yet! The Boilermakers will play Yale in Milwaukee to kick off the NCAA Tournament.
Purdue Vs. Iowa
Sasha Stefanovic
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) rebounds the ball over Iowa Hawkeyes guard Payton Sandfort (20) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mason Gillis
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) is fouled by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Filip Rebraca (0) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes center Riley Mulvey (44) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hunter Jr.
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins (11) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) dribbles the ball in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) shoots the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Edey
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) rebounds the ball over Iowa Hawkeyes center Riley Mulvey (44) in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Ethan Morton
Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) guards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Luc Laketa (25) during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.
Eric Hunter Jr.
Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) guards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Ahron Ulis (4) as he drives toward the basket during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.
Trevion Williams
Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) (left) and other players cheer from the bench during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.
Brandon Newman
Purdue Boilermakers guard Brandon Newman (5) is unable to stop a layup by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.
Matt Painter
Purdue Boilermakers yells at guard Jaden Ivey (23) during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.
Zach Edey
Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) is pressured by Iowa defenders during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.
Matt Painter
Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter during a time out in the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.
Trevion Williams
Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) is unable to block a shot by Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the first half of the Big Ten men's championship game on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.
Sasha Stefanovic
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) rebounds the ball over Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Kris Murray (24) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Ethan Morton
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Patrick McCaffery (22) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Ethan Morton (25) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hunter Jr.
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Eric Hunter Jr. (2) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (left) slips while driving to the basket against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Mason Gillis
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) and Purdue Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis (0) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Jaden Ivey and Mason Gillis
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) shoots the ball while Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) and forward Mason Gillis (0) defend in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Keegan Murray
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) celebrates beating Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Trevion Williams
Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) hangs his head leaving the court after the team was defeated by the Iowa Hawkeyes, 75-66, in the Big Ten men's championship title game Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis.
Big Ten Tournament Champions
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes are presented the Big Ten championship trophy after beating Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Big Ten Tournament Champions
Mar 13, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes forward Keegan Murray (15) holds holds the Big Ten championship trophy after beating Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Big Ten Tournament Trophy Celebration
Two of the Iowa Hawkeyes kiss the trophy after the team defeated the Purdue Boilermakers, 75-66, to earn the Big Ten men's championship title Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Iowa Hawkeyes Versus Purdue Boilermakers In Big Ten Men S Championship Title Game On Sunday March 13 2022 At Gainbridge Fieldhouse In Indianapolis
Related stories to Purdue basketball
- PURDUE VS. IOWA LIVE BLOG: Purdue basketball tips off against Iowa for the Big Ten Tournament Championship on Sunday inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It's the first title game for the Boilermakers since 2018. Here's our live blog, with all the news and views straight from press row. CLICK HERE.
- BOILERMAKERS NEED A WIN: A boatload of regular season wins are nice, but a very talented Purdue team had many goals for this 2022 season, and they haven't accomplished any of them yet. It was a goal to win this Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis, and they get the chance in Sunday's final against Iowa. Holding a trophy is a much-needed confidence booster for the Boilers. CLICK HERE.
- PURDUE BEATS MICHIGAN STATE: After both teams struggled in the first half, Purdue and Michigan State lit up the scoreboard after halftime with a spot in the Big Ten Tournament finals on the line. The Boilermakers, led by Jaden Ivey's 22 points, made enough plays to keep control of the game and walk away with a win. CLICK HERE