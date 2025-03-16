Purdue Projected to Play Ethan Morton, Colorado State in Final Bracket Forecast
If FOX bracket analyst Mike DeCourcy is correct, then Purdue will see a familiar face in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. In one of his last "Bracket Forecast" projections of the year, DeCourcy has the Boilermakers squaring off against Ethan Morton and Colorado State in the Round of 64 next week.
Sunday, DeCourcy released a new "Bracket Forecast," in which he projected Purdue as a No. 5 seed in the NCAA Tournament. He has Colorado State slotted as the No. 12 seed that the Boilers would face in a first-round matchup.
Colorado State secured its spot in March Madness after a 69-56 win over Boise State in the championship game of the Mountain West Tournament on Saturday. Morton scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds in the win.
Morton spent four seasons at Purdue, winning two Big Ten regular season titles and a Big Ten Tournament championship. He was also a member of the Boilers' Final Four team last season.
Morton has reached the NCAA Tournament in all five college basketball seasons he's played.
This season at Colorado State, Morton is averaging 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. The Rams are 25-9 on the year.
Throughout the season, Purdue fans have been supportive of Morton at Colorado State. But if there's a NCAA Tournament matchup between the Boilermakers and Rams, it'll be the first time they've had to root against him.
