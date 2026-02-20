Purdue Releases Intense Hype Video Ahead of Showdown vs. Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue is ready for Friday night's matchup against Indiana. After losing the first game in Bloomington earlier this season, the Boilermakers want to get revenge and even up the season series.

Before tipoff on Friday, Purdue's creative team released a hype video to get fans fired up for the in-state rivalry clash. It doesn't take much to get Boilermaker Nation juiced up for games against the Hoosiers, but this video certainly adds some intensity.

Here's a look at the video, which was shared on social media by Purdue's social media account:

The Rivalry.



🔥 Define the fire. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ShAfSR58gz — Purdue Men's Basketball (@BoilerBall) February 20, 2026

Who's ready for the opening tip?

Indiana won the first game against Purdue 72-67. Seniors Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer and Trey Kaufman-Renn are 3-4 against the Hoosiers in their careers, so they'd love to get a win over IU to close out the rivalry series on a high note.

Tipoff between Purdue and Indiana is set for 8 p.m. ET, and the game will air on FOX.

Purdue's recent success at Mackey Arena

Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) celebrates after a play. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Although Indiana and Purdue have played evenly over the last four seasons, the Boilermakers have regularly gotten the best of the Hoosiers in West Lafayette.

Purdue has won each of the last two games on its home court against Indiana. The Hoosiers did pick up a victory over the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on Feb. 25, 2023, but it's the only win for IU since 2013.

The Boilermakers have won nine of the last 10 games against Indiana played at Mackey Arena. It has been a tremendous home-court advantage for Purdue, something it's hoping works in its favor again on Friday night.

Purdue leads the all-time series against Indiana 128-94. The Hoosiers have won two in a row, both played in Bloomington. Since the 2021-22 season, Indiana has defeated its archrival five times in nine meetings.

Purdue calls for a "Blackout"

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates after a play. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Fans attending Friday night's game against Indiana have been asked to wear black to create a "Blackout" environment vs. Indiana. The Boilermakers will be wearing their black script uniforms for the contest.

This isn't anything new for Purdue, who has made it a tradition to wear black when the Hoosiers come to town. It creates a cool sign at Mackey Arena, and seems to add a little extra intensity to the atmosphere.

Purdue had a tremendous atmosphere for Tuesday night's game against Michigan. It will almost certainly be replicated for this rivalry game.

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!