Purdue Reportedly Scheduling Future Home-and-Home Series With Big East Power

Purdue isn't bashful about scheduling college basketball's premier programs. In the near future, the Boilermakers are adding a Big East power to their non-conference slate in an effort to beef up their NCAA Tournament resume.

In an interview with college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Villanova head coach Kevin Willard revealed that his program is working to finalize a home-and-home series with Matt Painter's Boilermakers. The reported two-game series would begin in the 2027-28 season, per Willard's comments.

"I think we're starting a home-and-home with Purdue next year," Willard told Rothstein on Inside College Basketball. "I don't know if we've got that finalized yet."

Willard did not provide any other details regarding the potential matchup between Purdue and Villanova.

This matchup would certainly fit Painter's philosophy of scheduling challenging non-conference opponents. This model has helped the Boilermakers earn trips to the last 11 NCAA Tournaments, earning a top-four seed in nine consecutive years. It's the longest active streak in college basketball.

Details regarding the future home-and-home series between Purdue and Villanova will be announced when the agreement is finalized.

Purdue and Villanova last played in the 2021 Hall of Fame Tip Off Championship Game, with the Boilermakers winning 80-74. The Boilers also crushed Villanova in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, winning 87-61.

Villanova defeated Purdue 79-76 in its last visit to Mackey Arena on Nov. 14, 2016.

Purdue also travels to Rocky Top in 2027-28

Tennessee men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes walks on the court. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Villanova would be the second power conference opponent Purdue would add to its 2027-28 schedule. The Boilermakers are traveling to Knoxville for a showdown with Tennessee that season, as well.

The matchup with Tennessee is the second game of a home-and-home series with the Volunteers. The two teams will play on Friday, Dec. 11 at Mackey Arena this season. The return game will be held in Knoxville, also currently scheduled for Dec. 11.

Matchups against both Villanova and Tennessee would be an excellent start to building a competitive non-conference schedule for the 2027-28 campaign.

Boilers playing five power conference opponents this season

Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen (12) dunks the ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Purdue will have at least five power conference opponents on the schedule during the regular season, with potentially a sixth depending on who it adds for the Indy Classic.

This season, the Boilers will play games against Gonzaga (Nov. 2), DePaul (Nov. 24), Oklahoma (Nov. 26), Iowa State (Dec. 5) and Tennessee (Dec. 11). The Indy Classic is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Additionally, Purdue will play UConn in an exhibition game at a neutral site. It's a schedule that creates plenty of challenges and will prepare Painter's team for both Big Ten play and the NCAA Tournament.

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