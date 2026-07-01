Former Boilermaker Dakota Mathias Inks Deal With Australian Professional Squad

Dakota Mathias will continue his professional basketball career in Australia. Earlier this month, the Tasmania JackJumpers announced they inked the former Purdue star to a one-year deal.

The JackJumpers are part of the NBL, Australian's National Basketball League.

“I pride myself on making winning plays and doing whatever I can to help the team win,” Mathias said in a statement. “Having a high motor with the ability to move and shoot as well as making smart decisions is something I’m excited to show the elite fans in Tasmania.”

Mathias is approaching nearly 10 years of playing at the professional ranks following his time at Purdue. He was undrafted in 2018, but has continued to play at a high level overseas, in the G League and in the NBA.

Before making the jump to Australia, Mathias spent last season playing for the Noblesville Boom, the G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers. Along with international squads, Mathias has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies and Memphis Hustle.

In nine games with the Boom last season, Mathias averaged 21.9 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest.

Former Boilers find success at the next level

Purdue Boilermakers guard Dakota Mathias (31). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mathias is just one example of a former Purdue standout who has found success playing basketball at the professional level. Carsen Edwards, Trevion Williams, JaJuan Johnson and Chris Kramer are a few other names who have enjoyed successful careers overseas, all from the Matt Painter era in West Lafayette.

Others have enjoyed successful NBA careers, or are just getting started on their professional careers.

Carl Landry and E'Twaun Moore were both second-round picks who enjoyed long runs in the NBA, both playing under Painter. Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey were lottery picks in their respective draft classes.

Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn were both second-round selections in the 2026 NBA Draft, with Smith taken by the Pacers and Kaufman-Renn selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Additionally, Fletcher Loyer signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Los Angeles Clippers and Oscar Cluff was picked up by the Houston Rockets. Both are expected to play in the NBA Summer League.

Whether its been overseas, in the G League or the NBA, Purdue has watched several former players thrive at the next level. Mathias is just one former Boilermaker continuing to find success with his opportunities.

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