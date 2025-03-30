Purdue Reserve Center Enters Name in NCAA Transfer Portal
Purdue reserve center Will Berg has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Field of 68's Jeff Goodman. Berg is the second Boilermaker to enter the portal, along with forward Brian Waddell.
Berg, a 7-foot-2 sophomore, appeared in 22 of Purdue's 36 games this season and made three starts. He average 1.8 points and 1.3 rebounds per contest. He will have two years of eligibility to use at his next destination.
For his career, Berg appeared in 36 total games, scoring 77 points, grabbing 55 rebounds and blocking five shots. He had a bigger role early in the season for the Boilermakers, but as coach Matt Painter shuffled through his lineup, the center didn't see as much time on the floor.
Berg played in each of Purdue's last six games, including all three in the NCAA Tournament. He provided good minutes off the bench in a first round victory over High Point, scoring four points and grabbing two rebounds in 11 minutes of work.
A native of Stockholm, Sweden, Berg spent three seasons at Purdue. He redshirted during the 2022-23 season before stepping on the floor each of the past two years.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
HEIDE TALKS BROTHERHOOD: Following Friday's Sweet 16 loss to Houston, Purdue sophomore Camden Heide talked about the brotherhood in the locker room and the difficulty of handling a season-ending loss. CLICK HERE
GILLIS BACK IN FINAL FOUR: Former Purdue forward Mason Gillis is heading back to the Final Four, this time with Duke. The Blue Devils defeated Alabama in the Elite Eight Saturday night. CLICK HERE
WADDELL ENTERS PORTAL: Purdue legacy forward Brian Waddell has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He is the first Boilermaker to explore new opportunities this offseason. CLICK HERE