Purdue Basketball Legacy Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Purdue forward and legacy player Brian Waddell has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. The news comes shortly after the Boilermakers suffered a heartbreaking 62-60 loss to Houston in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
Waddell is a junior but redshirted his freshman season at Purdue during the 2021-22 season. He will have one year of eligibility to use at his next destination.
Verbal Commits reported on Waddell's decision on Saturday.
This season, Waddell appeared in nine games for the Boilermakers, accounting for 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Over the course of his four years at Purdue, the 6-foot-7 forward played in 40 games, scored 43 points and tallied 26 rebounds.
Waddell is a native of Carmel, Ind., and was a member of Purdue's 2021 recruiting class. He averaged 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds as a senior and led the Greyhounds to state championships in 2019 and 2021.
Waddell is also the son of former Purdue player Matt Waddell, who played alongside current Boilermakers coach Matt Painter during the 1990s.
