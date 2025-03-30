Former Boilers: Mason Gillis Returns to Final Four with Duke
Mason Gillis is returning to the Final Four. On Saturday night, No. 1 seed Duke defeated No. 2 seed Alabama 85-65 in the Elite Eight, securing its ticket to San Antonio. It marks the second straight season in which Gillis will participate in college basketball's pinnacle event, reaching the Final Four last year with Purdue.
Gillis played just six minutes in Saturday night's victory over Alabama, but he's proven to be a key role player for the Blue Devils throughout the season. In four NCAA Tournament games this year, the former Boilermaker has scored 13 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out three assists.
Duke will play the winner of Sunday's Elite Eight game between No. 1 seed Houston and No. 2 seed Tennessee next Saturday in the Final Four.
This season, Gillis is averaging 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds per game at Duke. The Blue Devils are 35-3 on the season, winning the ACC regular season and tournament championships.
Gillis will end his college basketball career having won three consecutive regular season conference titles and playing in back-to-back Final Fours. He helped lead the Boilermakers to Big Ten titles in 2022-23 and 2023-24, as well as a Big Ten Tournament championship in 2023.
Purdue reached the Final Four in 2024, finishing with a 34-5 overall record and playing in the National Championship Game. Gillis was the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year for that 2023-24 squad.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
WADDELL ENTERS PORTAL: Purdue legacy forward Brian Waddell has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. He is the first Boilermaker to explore new opportunities this offseason. CLICK HERE
THANK YOU TO BOILER NATION: With Purdue's loss to Houston Friday night, that's a wrap for ''Purdue Boilermakers on SI'' publisher Tom Brew, who is retiring from daily college sports coverage after this season. Dustin Schutte is taking over, and the site is in great hands. CLICK HERE
LOYER ULTIMATE TEAMMATE: Purdue guard Fletcher Loyer showed himself to be the ultimate teammate in a simple way after the postgame press conference on Friday night in Indianapolis. CLICK HERE
WHAT PAINTER SAID: Here's everything Purdue coach Matt Painter had to say following Purdue's heartbreaking 62-60 loss to Houston in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament. CLICK HERE