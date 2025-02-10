Purdue Stays Put at No. 7 in Latest Associated Press Poll
Purdue has maintained its spot in the latest rankings from the Associated Press. After wins over Iowa and USC last week, the Boilermakers remain at the No. 7 spot in the most recent poll, released on Monday.
The Boilermakers improved to 19-5 overall and 11-2 with a road victory over the Hawkeyes and a home win against USC last week. Purdue sits atop the Big Ten standings, owning a half-game lead over both Michigan State and Michigan (both are 10-2).
Here's the most recent top-25 from the Associated Press as we begin the final stretch of the regular season in college basketball.
Associated Press college basketball poll (Feb. 10)
1. Auburn Tigers (21-2)
2. Alabam Crimson Tide (20-3)
T-3. Florida Gators (20-3)
T-3. Duke Blue Devils (20-3)
5. Tennessee Volunteers (20-4)
6. Houston Cougars (19-4)
7. Purdue Boilermakers (19-5)
8. Texas A&M Aggies (18-5)
9. St. John's Red Sotrm (21-3)
10. Iowa State Cyclones (18-5)
11. Michigan State Spartans (19-4)
12. Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-5)
13. Arizona Wildcats (17-6)
14. Memphis Tigers (20-4)
15. Kentucky Wildcats (16-7)
16. Wisconsin Badgers (19-5)
17. Kansas Jayhawks (16-7)
18. Marquette Golden Eagles (18-6)
19. Ole Miss Rebels (18-6)
20. Michigan Wolverines (18-5)
21. Missouri Tigers (17-6)
22. Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-6)
23. Clemson Tigers (19-5)
24. Creighton Bluejays (18-6)
25. Maryland Terrapins (18-6)
Others receiving votes: UCLA (123), UConn (106), Illinois (59), Louisville (53), New Mexico (40), Drake (21), Saint Mary's (20), Utah State (8), George Mason (7), Gonzaga (5).
