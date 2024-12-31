Updates on Former Purdue Men's Basketball Players Who Transferred
A handful of former Boilermakers are still playing college basketball. Over the past two seasons, former Purdue players Ethan Morton, Mason Gillis, Chase Martin and Brandon Newman all decided to transfer out and finish their careers elsewhere.
With conference games sneaking up quickly, why not take a look at how those former Boilers are performing through the early portion of the season? Here are some brief updates on those four former Purdue players.
Ethan Morton, Colorado State (13 games, 7-6 record)
- Minutes per game: 27.1
- Points per game: 3.0
- Rebounds per game: 3.8
- Assists per game: 2.5
- Steals per game: 0.8
- Blocks per game: 0.5
- Field goal %: 31.8
- 3-point %: 0.0
- Free throw %: 52.4
Mason Gillis, Duke (12 games, 10-2 record)
- Minutes per game: 13.9
- Points per game: 3.6
- Rebounds per game: 2.3
- Assists per game: 0.8
- Steals per game: 0.7
- Blocks per game: 0.0
- Field goal %: 36.4
- 3-point %: 25.0
- Free throw %: 75.0
Chase Martin, Missouri State (13 games, 7-6 record)
- Minutes per game: 25.9
- Points per game: 7.5
- Rebounds per game: 2.4
- Assists per game: 1.5
- Steals per game: 1.1
- Blocks per game: 0.5
- Field goal %: 34.7
- 3-point %: 20.0
- Free throw %: 68.4
Brandon Newman, Oklahoma State (11 games, 8-3 record)
- Minutes per game: 18.9
- Points per game: 7.5
- Rebounds per game: 3.2
- Assists per game: 0.5
- Steals per game: 0.5
- Blocks per game: 0.3
- Field goal %: 46.9
- 3-point %: 34.3
- Free throw %: 73.3
