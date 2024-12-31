Purdue Still Searching for Consistency Outside of 'Big 3' Heading into Big Ten Play
Purdue has run into a bit of a problem in the last two games. While the "Big 3" of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer have been incredibly productive in matchups against Texas A&M and Toledo, the Boilermakers have struggled to find additional scoring.
Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer accounted for 74 points in Purdue's 83-64 victory over Toledo on Sunday to close out the regular season. The points from the supporting cast — just nine for the game — came infrequently.
Smith scored a career-high 34 points and Kaufman-Renn ended the night with 23. Loyer dropped 17 points on the Rockets, which included a four-of-seven shooting night from 3-point range.
Freshman CJ Cox was the first non-"Big 3" member to get a bucket, scoring 12:25 into the first half. He was the only other player to score in the half, with Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer accounting for 37 of the team's 39 points.
Purdue's next basket from someone outside of the "Big 3" didn't come until the 11:56 mark of the second half — a pair of free throws from senior forward Caleb Furst.
At the end of the game, Cox and Furst ended with two points, Raleight Burgess had one and Gicarri Harris scored four points. For a second straight game, starting sophomores Myles Colvin and Cam Heide failed to put a point in the scoring column.
Even though it might be a little concerning that Colvin and Heide have struggled to put the ball in the basket the last two games, Kaufman-Renn said the two fellow starters are doing a lot of other things to help the Boilers win.
"Even though some other guys don't take as many shots, I think they're doing things offensively that get us open," Kaufman-Renn said. "People like Myles and Cam, they may not shoot as much, but because they're such high-percentage shooters, it gives space for Braden and I to pick-and-roll. It gives space for Fletcher. So, I think it's one of those things where everybody is finding their roles and we're trying to do whatever is best to get the most wins."
Purdue picked up the win on Sunday, but it wasn't quite so lucky a week earlier. The Boilers were blown out by No. 2 Auburn in Birmingham, losing 87-69. Cox ended that outing with 16 points, but a lot of that production came after the game had been decided.
At times this season, Purdue has gotten production from different players in the scoring column. Cox accounted for 11 big points in an early-season win over a highly-ranked Alabama team. Colvin dropped 20 in a victory over Ole Miss in the Rady Children's Invitational. Heide has scored 15 points in two different games this season.
Multiple players have proven they can, as the kids say, "get buckets." The reason for concern? Big Ten play is just around the corner. Is Purdue capable of winning games in the conference consistently if it has to rely so heavily on Smith, Kaufman-Renn and Loyer?
"Yes," Painter said directly. "If you don't turn the ball over and you rebound better. It doesn't matter. A lot of people look at it like if you have a guy that averages 35 points, if you shut him down, you shut that team down. In reality, maybe so. But like, three people? That's a good core of three people."
So, maybe finding a fourth scorer isn't the most important thing for the Boilers as Big Ten play returns this week. But they'll at least need production in other categories, especially from Colvin and Heide.
In the last two games, Heide has for just four rebounds and one assist. Colvin has had two rebounds and two steals. The sophomores might be helping the offensive flow by creating space, but they're going to have to contribute in other ways if Purdue wants to have a shot at competing for a third straight Big Ten title.
It's hardly time to press the panic button in West Lafayette — far from it. But it is fair to say that Purdue is still searching for consistency outside of its "Big 3." Even with those recent struggles, Kaufman-Renn has complete faith that the coaching staff will have the Boilermakers playing their best basketball at the right time.
"I trust PJ (Thompson), I trust Coach Paint," Kaufman-Renn said. "They've won at such a high level since they've been here, I'm just going to follow whatever program they lay out."
