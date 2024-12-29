Purdue Center Will Berg Suffers Injury
Another Purdue seven-footer is dealing with an injury. Purdue coach Matt Painter confirmed that redshirt sophomore Will Berg suffered a foot sprain and is considered day-to-day. Berg will miss Sunday's game against Toledo because of the injury.
"Obviously won't play in the game against Toledo," Painter told reporters. "We'll take Monday off and then we'll kind of see where it's at on Tuesday."
Although injury news is never good, it sounds like Berg will be able to return at some point this season. That wasn't the case for 7-foot-4 freshman center Daniel Jacobsen, who sustained a broken tibia in the second game of the season.
Jacobsen began the year as Purdue's starting center. Following his injury, Painter moved Berg into that role for three games before switching to a "small ball" lineup.
Berg is averaging 2.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers this season. Coming into the 2024-25 campaign, Painter considered the redshirt sophomore the "most physical big" on Purdue's roster.
Painter said that, because of the injury to Berg, it will potentially create more opportunities for senior Caleb Furst and freshman Raleigh Burgess.
"We'll see how things play out," he said. "Hopefully, both those guys play well and are productive when they get an opportunity."
Purdue plays Toledo on Sunday with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network. It will be the Boilers' final nonconference game of the season. They're also hoping to end a two-game losing streak after falling to Texas A&M and Auburn.
