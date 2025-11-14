Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Joins Rare Company With Performance vs. Alabama
When the final buzzer sounded in Tuscaloosa on Thursday night, Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with a stat line that has only been posted three times in the last 30 years. His massive night not only guided No. 2 Purdue to an 87-80 win over No. 8 Alabama, but he also joined some rare company.
In his debut for the 2025-26 season, Kaufman-Renn scored 19 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, and dished out five assists against the Crimson Tide. He became just the third player in the last 30 years to finish a game with 15 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists in a matchup between top-10 opponents.
The only other players to accomplish that feat in that timeframe was Wake Forest's Tim Duncan (1996) and North Carolina's Joe Forte (2001). Both went on to play in the NBA after their college careers concluded.
Thursday night's game was the first for Kaufman-Renn this season. The senior forward missed Purdue's first two games against Evansville and Oakland due to a hip pointer and sore back.
Kaufman-Renn wasted no time getting to work against Alabama. He had four points and three offensive rebounds by the first media timeout. He connected on each of his first six shots from the floor and ended the half with 17 points and eight rebounds.
Alabama's defense took away opportunities for the senior forward in the second half, but he still managed to grab seven rebounds and dish out a handful of assists, helping the Boilers escape Tuscaloosa with a victory.
He's only played one game, but already, Kaufman-Renn is proving he's worthy of his mention on the Karl Malone Award and Naismith National Player of the Year preseason watch lists.
Kaufman-Renn provides spark for Purdue
The tone was set early on Thursday night. Kaufman-Renn was aggressive on the glass, especially on the offensive end. By the first media timeout, the Boilermakers owned an 8-2 advantage on the boards.
Ultimately, Purdue's rebounding ability was the difference in the game. Purdue had 52 rebounds compared to Alabama's 28. It created plenty of second-chance opportunities for the Boilermakers and ended the Crimson Tide's offensive possessions quickly.
Guard Braden Smith, who closed out the night with 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, said that Kaufman-Renn's return gave the team a jolt early.
“I thought he definitely ignited it today. He was jumping for those first couple that were out there," said senior guard Braden Smith. "The big guys see that, and then they play harder. It’s like momentum when Trey crashes the boards like that.”
Thanks to Kaufman-Renn's efforts, Purdue left Tuscaloosa with a big road win and is now 3-0 on the season. The Boilers are back in action on Sunday, hosting Akron at Mackey Arena.
