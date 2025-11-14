Trey Kaufman-Renn's Return 'Ignites' Purdue's Rebounding Effort vs. Alabama
Trey Kaufman-Renn looked like he was out to prove something on Thursday night in Tuscaloosa. After missing the first two games of the season, the senior forward was eager to return to Purdue's lineup, and his presence on the floor set the tone early for the Boilermakers.
Kaufman-Renn finished the game with 19 points, 15 rebounds, and five assists, leading No. 2 Purdue to an 87-80 win over No. 8 Alabama on the road. Within the first four minutes of the game, you could tell the All-BIg Ten forward was locked in.
By the time the game reached its first media timeout at the 15:42 mark, Kaufman-Renn had chased down three offensive rebounds and scored four points. His early effort on the glass was something the Boilermakers had missed in their first two games.
“I thought he definitely ignited it today. He was jumping for those first couple that were out there," said senior guard Braden Smith. "The big guys see that, and then they play harder. It’s like momentum when Trey crashes the boards like that.”
Kaufman-Renn's energy on Thursday night was contagious. Big man Oscar Cluff grabbed 11 rebounds and Smith swooped in for seven of his own. As a team, Purdue outrebounded Alabama 52-28, which included a 19-7 edge on the offensive glass.
Purdue's three big men — Kaufman-Renn, Cluff, and Daniel Jacobsen —accounted for 31 of those boards.
"I thought our centers did a good job between them; they had 18 rebounds in 40 minutes. Obviously, TK got 15 in 34 minutes, and I think that's the difference," coach Matt Painter said. "We had four more turnovers than them and 24 more rebounds, so we're plus-20. You're putting yourself in a pretty good position."
Rebounding had been a concern for Purdue in its first two games of the season. In the opener against Evansville, the Boilermakers and Purple Aces both ended the game with 40 rebounds, with Evansville collecting 20 on the offensive glass. In the second game against Oakland, Purdue lost the battle on the boards 39-37.
Having Kaufman-Renn back in the lineup certainly helped. It allows Purdue to play with a traditional four and five on the floor at the same time. When he was out, the Boilers relied on 6-foot-6 redshirt freshman Jack Benter to battle for the boards. He did an admirable job while on the floor, but didn't have the same impact as a 6-foot-9, 240-pound power forward.
Kaufman-Renn certainly provided Purdue with that necessary spark on Thursday night, and it helped pull off a big road win early in the season. But that performance on the glass wasn't a one-time deal for the Boilers. It has to be consistent throughout the year.
“We are always capable of rebounding like that, playing like that defensively. I thought we did an unbelievable job outrebounding them by 24," Smith said. "That’s something we really work on. We should do that every time. It’s a matter of doing our job and understanding that.”
As for Kaufman-Renn, he's always been a solid rebounder during his time at Purdue. Still, Painter wanted more from his All-Big Ten forward this season.
So, that may be why there may have been a little extra fuel to Kaufman-Renn's fire in Tuscaloosa.
"I know at the four position, Coach Paint is wanting me to rebound more," he said. "I showed him I could today.”
