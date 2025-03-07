Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn Not Along Malone, Abdul-Jabbar Award Finalists
Despite putting up some tremendous numbers this season, Purdue junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn has not been named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award or the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. The five finalists for each honor was released this week.
The Karl Malone Award is presented to the top power forward in college basketball, while the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award is given to the best center. Kaufman-Renn has been used in a bit of a hybrid role this season, playing in both positions.
For the season, Kaufman-Renn is averaging a 19.4 points per game, which ranks 30th nationally and is third in the Big Ten, behind Brice Williams (Nebraska) Nick Martinelli (Northwestern). He's also responsible for 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
The junior forward is also shooting 61.5% from the floor. He has helped Purdue to a 21-9 record and a 13-6 mark in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers will play their regular season finale on Friday against Illinois in Champaign.
Kaufman-Renn has scored in double figures in all but one game this season and has hit the 20-point mark 14 times. He's also recorded three double-doubles.
The five finalists for the Malone Award (power forward) are Johni Broome (Auburn), Danny Wolf (Michigan), JT Toppin (Texas Tech), Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB), Eric Dixon (Villanova).
The finalists for the Abdul-Jabbar Award (center) are Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton), Derik Queen (Maryland), Vlad Goldin (Michigan), Nate Bittle (Oregon) and Maxime Raynaud (Stanford).
Kaufman-Renn's teammate, Braden Smith, was one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, presented to the nation's top point guard.
