Purdue's Updated March Madness Projections After 2 Wins in the Big Ten Tournament

CHICAGO — Purdue's run in the Big Ten Tournament isn't over, but after wins over Northwestern and Nebraska the last two days, there has been some movement in the latest seed projections for the Boilermakers.

With those two wins, Purdue seems to be nearly a lock for a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. FOX Sports' Mike DeCourcy, ESPN's Joe Lunardi and Delphi Bracketology all have the Boilers listed as a No. 3 seed for March Madness.

CBS Sports is a little more optimistic for the Boilermakers, penciling them into the tournament as a No. 2 seed right now. That might be a touch generous, but anything is possible, especially if Purdue claims a Big Ten Tournament title.

Here's a quick rundown of where the latest bracket projections have Purdue placed as the Boilermakers prepare for the semifinal round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) celebrates a basket scored by guard C.J. Cox. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

FOX Sports (Mike DeCourcy)

Seed — No. 3

Region — South (Houston)

Opponent — No. 14 Wright State

DeCourcy previously had Purdue listed as a No. 4 seed, but with Friday night's quarterfinal win over Nebraska, the Boilermakers are back on the three-seed line. This would be a tough bracket for Purdue, as Florida is the No. 1 seed in the South. Potentially more challenging would be a Sweet 16 matchup against No. 2 seed Houston, which would essentially be a home game for the Cougars.

ESPN (Joe Lunardi)

Seed — No. 3

Region — South (Houston)

Opponent — No. 14 Troy

The Boilermakers have steadily been a No. 3 seed in Lunardi's projections, even with the struggles at the end of the regular season. ESPN has Matt Painter's team headed to Greenville, S.C., for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament and would make the trek to Houston for the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight. Just like DeCourcy, Lunardi also has Florida and Houston as the top two seeds in the bracket.

Delphi Bracketology

Seed — No. 3

Region — South (Houston)

Opponent — No. 14 Wright State

Delphi Bracketology's projection is essentially the same as Lunardi's. The Boilermakers are a No. 3 seed and are headed to Greenville. The only difference is that they would play Wright State to start the tournament instead of Troy. There's also a potential second-round matchup against St. John's.

CBS Sports

Seed — No. 2

Region — East (Washington, D.C.)

Opponent — No. 15 Siena

This is the most optimistic outlook for Purdue among the latest bracket projections. The Boilermakers are listed as the No. 2 seed, which likely means they would begin March Madness in St. Louis, a 4-hour trek from Mackey Arena. Although Duke is the top seed in this bracket, it is rather favorable, with Vanderbilt as the No. 3 and Kansas as the No. 4.

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