What's Purdue's Projected March Madness Seed Before Big Ten Tournament?

Purdue has just one final opportunity to try and help itself for the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers head to Chicago this week to participate in the Big Ten Tournament, hoping to make a run and carry some momentum into March Madness.

In the past, results from the Big Ten Tournament haven't made a huge impact in seeding for the NCAA Tournament. So, it's possible that Purdue's situation is essentially set for the postseason. If that's the case, why not take a look at where the Boilers currently stand.

Right now, Purdue appears to be on the No. 3 or No. 4 seed line for the NCAA Tournament. It's unlikely the Boilermakers will move up beyond the 3-seed line, despite Big Ten Tournament results. It could avoid the No. 4 seed with a few wins in the conference tourney, though.

Michael DeCourcy of FOX Sports is the only one currently projecting Purdue as a No. 4 seed, listing the Boilermakers as 14th in his latest projected seeds. He has not released a new bracket projection at the time of this publication, so we can't dive into potential matchups from that projection right now.

Let's take a look at some of the latest bracket projections for the Boilers.

The Purdue Boilermakers bench celebrates a three-point basket. | David Banks-Imagn Images

NCAA.com (Andy Katz)

Seed — No. 3

Region — Midwest (Chicago)

Opponent — No. 14 Merrimack

In Katz's latest bracket projections, Purdue is the No. 3 seed in the Midwest, which means it would play its potential Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games close to home (Chicago). That would be a tough draw for the Boilermakers, though, as they would have to deal with Michigan (No. 1) and UConn (No. 2) as the top two seeds in the region. NCAA.com has Purdue opening the tournament in Buffalo against No. 14 seed Merrimack. The Boilers would then play the winner of No. 6 North Carolina and No. 11 Texas/VCU in the second round.

Delphi Bracketology

Seed — No. 3

Region — East (Washington, D.C.)

Opponent — No. 14 Troy

This projection is interesting and has a tough potential second-round matchup in store for Purdue. Delphi Bracketology's latest projection has the Boilers headed to Greenville, S.C. to play No. 14 seed Troy to open March Madness. With a win, they would potentially face a matchup against No. 6 St. John's in the Round of 32. This region, which would send Purdue to Washington, D.C. for the Sweet 16, has Duke as the top seed and Big Ten foe Michigan State slotted in the No. 2 spot.

CBS Sports

Seed — No. 3

Region — South (Houston)

Opponent — No. 14 Troy

There are no easy paths to the Final Four, but this one would be another that presents plenty of challenges for Purdue. CBS Sports has the Boilermakers as the No. 3 seed in the South with Florida as the No. 1 and Houston as the No. 2. In the first round, Purdue is matched up against Troy before a second-round clash with either No. 6 North Carolina or No. 11 UCF.

ESPN (Joe Lunardi)

Seed — No. 3

Region — Midwest (Chicago)

Opponent — No. 14 Troy

Lunardi also has Purdue as a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament, sending the Boilers to the Midwest Region with No. 1 seed Michigan and No. 2 seed UConn. ESPN has Purdue playing its first two games in Philadelphia, opening with Troy and setting up a second-round matchup against No. 6 North Carolina or No. 11 Miami (Ohio). It could be a tricky path to the Sweet 16.

