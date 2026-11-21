WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — To close out its long home stand on Friday night, Purdue put together its best performance of the night. The Boilermakers clobbered Oakland 95-49 to improve to 4-2 on the season. It was an important victory before turning the page to the Fort Myers Tip-Off next week.

Purdue buried Oakland with the three-point shot, making a program-record 21 in the victory. Freshman Luke Ertel was the star of the night, scoring 24 points, all coming from behind the three-point line. Daniel Jacobsen had 16 points and nine rebounds and Caden Pierce added 13 points.

Defensively, the Boilers held Oakland to 28.8% from the field. Nassim Mashhour, who came in averaging 17.9 points per game, was held to a season-low six points.

What did head coach Matt Painter have to say after the blowout win? Here are some of his key quotes from Friday night.

Mar 4, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter yells at his team. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing shots go in

Purdue's shooting has improved in recent games, but Friday night's showing was by far the best of the season. The Boilermakers were 21-for-42 from behind the arc and shot 54% from the field.

It was a contagious night for Purdue. Once a few shots went down, it seemed like everyone's confidence grew.

"I think it helps with overall confidence. I think each guy is in a different position," Painter said. "But, you know, for Omer to make his shot, just to see the ball go in. I clipped all of his makes from last year and made him watch it, just to have a feel-good moment. Just to build confidence.

"Luke Ertel, to be able to have a night like that, just kinda shows you what he's capable of doing ... definitely a confidence builder for a lot of guys."

The Boilermakers have been on the other end of the spectrum a few times this season. On Friday night, you saw how dangerous this team can be when shots are dropping.

Ertel's big night

Speaking of confidence, Ertel should have plenty walking around campus this weekend after the performance he had in just his sixth college game. He led all scorers with 24 points and buried eight triples for the Boilermakers.

It has taken Ertel some time to get adjusted to playing at the college level, but Friday night was the most comfortable he's looked this season.

"I think anytime you first start it's understanding that you don't have to make the play," Painter said. "When you're in high school and you're the best player in the state, you do have to make the play. There's a lot that's put on you. Now, just being fundamentally sound, sharing the basketball, keeping the ball moving, reading situations, and not putting yourself in tough binds, because it's hard to get out of them. It's normally a tough shot or a turnover when you get there.

Everyone will look at the 24 points as the main indication that Ertel had a strong night. Painter saw a few other numbers on the stat sheet that he really liked from the freshman.

"So, just learning the flow of a game and what people are trying to do and just making simple plays. I thought he did a good job. More than anything, he has five assists and one turnover. If you can play in the game and not have turnovers, not have defensive breakdowns, you're going to give yourself a chance to stay in the game longer and make shots."

Pierce's value on the floor

Pierce was extremely effective on both ends of the floor, though he only logged 14 minutes. Painter admitted that he played well enough to get more minutes, but the game was already out of hand and he wanted other guys to get time on the court.

The senior finished the game with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists. He was 6-for-8 from the floor, his best shooting performance in a Purdue uniform.

"The only shots he missed were really good shots. He missed those two to start the game, and then he was able to make that third one," Painter said. "I thought he did some really good things for us. He's a very good defensive player. He matches up well against some guys that we're going to have to go against."

The challenge of the upcoming schedule

A five-game homestand against mid-majors is now complete and Purdue's schedule ramps up in difficulty. It starts with the Fort Myers Tip-Off, playing DePaul and Oklahoma to close out November.

Then, the Boilers have four games against Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin and No. 14 Tennessee. How will they handle the transition from mid-major to high-major opponents?

"Just worried about DePaul," Painter said. "Don't worry about a stretch of games; just worry about the next game. As coaches, you have to kind of figure that out in terms of practice, getting rest, and still being sharp."

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!