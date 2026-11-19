Purdue has responded nicely after losing its first two games of the 2026-27 season. The Boilermakers have won their last three games and are looking to end their homestand with a fourth straight victory before a trip to Florida next week.

The Boilers host Oakland on Friday night at Mackey Arena. Although the Golden Grizzlies are 1-6 on the season, they have played one of the most challenging schedules in college basketball. It will be another tough challenge for Purdue.

On Thursday, head coach Matt Painter spoke with reporters about Purdue's recent success and where improvements still need to be made. Here are some key quotes ahead of Friday's contest.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue's ability to feed the post

Purdue's guards are still learning to play with the ball in their hands more often. For the past four seasons, the Boilermakers relied heavily on Braden Smith to distribute into the post and create open looks for his teammates.

The Boilers have had some success feeding the ball to Daniel Jacobsen down low, but they can still improve in that area.

"It's hard to double the post when the ball comes from the middle. It's much easier when the ball comes from the wing because you're posting up above the block," Painter said. "Showing our guys clips of when they're doing a good job of getting the ball in there. It's an art to be able to feed the post. It doesn't happen as much."

Painter has said that Jacobsen isn't a player that will be anchored in the post on every single possession. That makes it even more important for him to get post touches when he gets into good position down low.

"You have to really play off your shot fake to freeze hands, be able to deliver the basketball," Painter said. "There's usually anywhere from two to five opportunities where we're missing him, and he's not a guy you can just anchor and get position every single time. When you do miss him, it gets magnified."

Inconsistency on defense

After Purdue's win over Lipscomb on Tuesday, Painter spoke about Purdue's inconsistency on the defensive end. He believes that was the biggest factor in allowing the Bisons to slice a 26-point deficit down to just five points in the second half.

To Painter, it all boils down to concentration on the defensive end.

"I'm surprised about the lack of concentration we have on the basketball," Painter said. "There's just not a lot you can do as a coach if guys on the basketball are going to continually get beat. It has nothing to do with your ability to move your feet, it has everything to do with just concentrating and guarding the ball. That's where we have to make some improvements."

Painter doesn't believe any of Purdue's defensive issues stem from a lack of talent or physical ability. He has seen his players execute successfully on that end of the court regularly. But to win at a high level, the Boilers must do it for a full 40 minutes.

"What's frustrating, more than anything, we struggle with things we have success with. That's probably the definition of inconsistent," he said. "If you have a problem with something, you should keep having that problem — you have a physical issue, you have a schematic issue. Well, that's not the case. We have to have a concentration on the basketball."

Trying to build depth at the five

One of the greatest weaknesses for Purdue right now is its depth behind Jacobsen at the five. Painter has tinkered with playing Raleigh Burgess and Enzo Shahrvin when subbing in for the 7-foot-4 center.

RIght now, though, it's hard to build depth and give those guys more minutes because Jacobsen's performance on the floor.

"We would like to have more depth on our frontline, especially at the five, but he's played well," Painter said. "You look at his numbers, why should you take him off the court? But you also want him to have positive minutes at all times. You don't want him to get fatigued, so you want to sub guys in. But, if you do that and then you lose momentum — just like the other night, I played both of those guys, I think we lost some momentum because I did that."

Jacobsen currently leads the team in points (19.6), rebounds (8.8), assists (3.0) and blocks (1.2).

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