WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue saved its best performance for the last of a five-game home stretch. The Boilermakers pummeled Oakland in Mackey Arena on Friday, cruising to a 95-49 victory.

Freshman Luke Ertel was the star of the night, making eight three-pointers and finished the night with a game-high 24 points. Daniel Jacobsen had another big game with 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocks. Caden Pierce dropped in 13 and Gicarri Harris added 11 off the bench.

Here are a few thoughts from Purdue's moster win over Oakland, improving to 4-2 on the season.

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Enzo Shahrvin (18) celebrates a three point basket. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ertel's best performance so far

Every freshman needs a performance like Ertel had on Friday night to help build confidence in themselves at the college level. He knocked down a three-pointer early and it carried him through the rest of the game. The freshman guard and Indiana's Mr. Basketball in 2026 finished the night with 24 points, shooting 8-for-11 from the field.

He was one three-pointer short of tying the Mackey Arena record of nine made three-pointers, which was set by Mason Gillis in 2023.

You could easily see that knocking down a few shots from behind the three-point line helped other aspects of Ertel's game. He was more confident with his entry passes, finishing the game with four assists. He also had a steal that led to a fastbreak triple in the first half.

Will Ertel's confidence from Friday night carry over? With several power conference and Big Ten opponents on the schedule ahead, Purdue would love to have him playing at a high level.

Elite ball movement

Greg Kampe runs one of the most unique defensive schemes in college basketball. It's a combination of a 1-3-1 and 1-1-3 zone ... if that's how you'd like to describe it. Because it's so rare to see that style defensively, the Golden Grizzlies give several power conference opponents trouble. The Boilermakers didn't have much of an issue with it Friday night.

From the opening tipoff, Purdue's ball movement was spectacular. The Boilers started the game making just one of their first five three-pointers, but they were getting great looks. It was only a matter of time before they started going down.

Purdue finished the game with 36 made field goals on 30 assists. It was an unselfish performance and one of the best the Boilers have had from an execution perspective so far this season.

Taking Mashhour out of the game

Nassim Mashhour entered Friday night's game averaging 17.9 points per game, tied with Chris Fields Jr. as Oakland's leading scorer. He was a non-factor at Mackey Arena. C.J. Cox was charged with guarding him for a majority of the night, completely taking the 6-foot-6 guard out of the game.

Mashhour concluded Friday's game with just six points on 2-for-9 shooting for the game. That was a season low for the veteran guard.

As a team, Purdue's defense was excellent. Oakland shot just 28.8% from the field

The three-ball was falling

If you walked into Mackey Arena on Friday night and this was the first you've seen Purdue in aciton, you would have had no idea that this team struggled to knock down threes early in the season. The Boilers were letting them fly from all over the court and hitting at a high clip.

Purdue set a program record with 21 made three-pointers against Oakland. Ertel was responsible for eight of those, and Jack Benter and Gicarri Harris each knocked down three. Omer Mayer, who had struggled, knocked one down in the second half. And program legend Jace Rayl, who got into the game with under a minute to play, made the record-breaker.

As a team, Purdue shot 50% from deep, making 21-of-42 from long distance. The Boilers put on a clinic.

No letting up

In every game this season, Purdue has allowed its opponents to make runs at some point during the game. The Boilers had sizable leads against Valparaiso, Illinois State, Ohio and Lipscomb, only to let each of those teams scratch their way back into the contest.

Purdue was relentless on Friday. The Boilermakers jumped out to an early 15-4 advantage and never looked back. Oakland playing Arizona State on Wednesday night may have had a little something to do with that, but this was still the type of night Matt Painter's team needed.

Now, the Boilers head to Florida for the Fort Myers Tip-Off carrying a lot of confidence. It also has experience putting a team away early and not relenting.

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