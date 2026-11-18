It didn't come easy, but Purdue got its third straight win on Tuesday night in Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers defeated Lipscomb 95-78, improving to 3-2.

Purdue had a balanced offensive attack, led by Antione West Jr., who scored 27 points. Daniel Jacobsen posted a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds and Gicarri Harris added 16 points off the bench. C.J. Cox scored 12 and Jack Benter added 11.

What did head coach Matt Painter have to say following Purdue's win over Lipscomb? Here are some of his key quotes from the postgame press conference.

Another lead slips away

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) defends against Lipscomb. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Purdue was in complete control of Tuesday's game in the first half. The Boilers jumped out to a 40-14 advantage and looked like they could press the cruise control button to a victory. Lipscomb refused to go away, though.

By halftime, the Bisons trimmed the lead to 15. At one point in the second half, Lipscomb closed the gap to five points before Purdue went on a 6-0 run to extend the lead back to 11.

"The thing for us is that the starters finished the first half. We expected them to take that lead, and they struggled," Painter said. "Your starters at the end of the first half have to be able to extend that lead for you, and they weren't able to do it."

Purdue's inability to close out opponents early has been problematic through the first five games this season. On Tuesday night, Painter thought the defense was the biggest issue that allowed Lipscomb to climb back into the game in the second half.

"I thought our defense was very inconsistent tonight. We'd be good on the ball, then we wouldn't be good on the ball," he said. "And then you're just playing catch-up with a team that's really well-coached and can pass and move the basketball."

Getting the ball inside to Daniel Jacobsen

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Daniel Jacobsen (12) shoots the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacobsen had another monster performance, recording his second double-double of the season. In addition to his 19 points and 12 rebounds, he also had seven assists and two blocks.

Painter thought the 7-foot-4 big man had a well-rounded performance against Lipscomb, picking spots when to attack and knowing when to find his teammates for a spray-out three-pointer.

"You have to have some aggressiveness when you get the ball in the post, and then other times you have to have patience," he said. "Are they giving you space to be able to dribble into a shot? Are you deep enough to make a play? I thought he did a great job making decisions ... to have 19 [points], 12 [rebounds] and seven [assists] and draw seven fouls, that's a pretty good night."

Key pieces to success vs. Lipscomb

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Antione West Jr. (1). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering Tuesday night's game, Purdue had struggled from behind the three-point line. The Boilers were shooting below 29% from long range, but they finally found success from deep against Lipscomb.

Purdue was 14 of 29 from behind the arc. That might be the statistic that stands out to most people. But for Painter, the rebounding margin was also a huge factor in the game. The Boilers outrebounded the Bisons 42-20, dominating the glass from start to finish.

"Those are the two things that jump out: 14-for-29 and then our ability to rebound," Painter said. "The rebounding was probably the key part of the game for our success. Our difference was more than their total, and anytime you can do that, you're going to have success."

The dominance on the glass was probably the biggest difference, because Lipscomb went 13-of-37 from the three-point line. Purdue won second-chance points 20-13.

Getting more paint touches

Nov 17, 2026; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard C.J. Cox (0) makes a break. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the last two games, Purdue has really placed a heavy emphasis on getting the ball in the paint. West and Harris have done an excellent job driving the basketball and Jacobsen has gotten plenty of touches down low.

Purdue's ability to get two feet into the paint has led to more productive nights from behind the three-point line.

"That's the whole point of basketball. You've gotta keep people out of the lane, and you've gotta live in the lane," he said. "We definitely wanted to drive some close-outs when we had them in rotations and take those open threes, those step-in threes. We really wanted to get the ball inside, whether we're passing it to Daniel or driving the basketball. I thought our guys made some good decisions there."

One of the keys for Jacobsen on Tuesday night was his decision-making. Not only did he score at a high rate when he got the ball in the paint, but he also found his teammates for plenty of open looks.

"You get the ball inside, you have to get us a good shot," Painter said, "whether you're taking it or somebody else is taking it."

Get top Boilermakers stories, expert analysis, and can't-miss moments straight to your inbox for free by signing up for the Purdue Boilermakers on SI newsletter!