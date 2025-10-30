Redshirt Decisions Loom as Regular Season Approaches for Purdue Basketball
One redshirt decision has already been made for Purdue's 2025-26 season, with Raleigh Burgess opting to utilize this year as a chance to improve his game before returning to the court next season. With the exhibition portion of the schedule now over, the Boilermakers must decide on two other players on the roster: Antione West Jr. and Omer Mayer.
West and Mayer are the only two players eligible to take a redshirt season after playing in both exhibition games against Kentucky and Indianapolis. Veteran players are unable to participate in exhibition contests and maintain redshirt status.
As of Wednesday night, coach Matt Painter said that no final decisions have been made.
"We'll talk before [the season opener," Painter said. "Then, we'll let you guys know."
Mayer is a player who has subbed in off the bench early in each of the two exhibition games. He's capable of playing alongside Braden Smith or playing the point guard spot if the senior guard needs a breather. He may not see a large number of minutes regularly, but his skill set is certainly an asset for the Boilermakers.
West is a player who, before the season started, would utilize his first year in West Lafayette as a redshirt season. He played sparingly against Kentucky last Friday, but saw significant minutes against UIndy on Wednesday. The freshman is a big guard who can score in bunches and can defend the perimeter well.
Both players offer a lot to Purdue's program over the long haul. But will either decide to use a redshirt year in 2025-26 and retain all four years of eligibility to use next season and beyond?
Redshirt prediction
Painter talks with student-athletes about the situation and, ultimately, allows them to make the decision regarding their status for the year. Will either West or Mayer consider the option? It's not an easy decision, especially with a loaded backcourt that includes Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Gicarri Harris, and CJ Cox.
My hunch, though, is that Mayer will opt to play this season and West will utilize his redshirt year. Mayer's ball-handling and playmaking abilities provide him with a skill set that Purdue could use immediately, especially in instances where opponents implement a full-court press or Smith needs a quick breather.
West is going to be a tremendous player for Purdue, but I'm not sure how his game fits the current roster. He's a high-volume shooter, and the Boilermakers have plenty of players who can fill that role this season. Perhaps West's length and versatility could be an advantage defensively, but there may just not be enough minutes available to use his skills this year.
Purdue will host Evansville on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to begin the regular season. We'll know by then whether or not either West or Mayer, if either, chose to redshirt for the year.
