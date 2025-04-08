Camden Heide Shares Heartfelt Message Thanking Purdue
Camden Heide had a message for Purdue as he prepares for the next step in his college career. The former Boilermaker shared a heartfelt note on social media on Tuesday following news of his transfer commitment to Texas.
Heide, who spent three years at Purdue and will have two years of eligibility at Texas, entered the transfer portal shortly after the 2024-25 campaign concluded. He is not leaving West Lafayette on sour terms.
"Forever grateful for my time at Purdue! I'm extremely blessed for all the memories, relationships and experiences I've had," Heide wrote on Instagram. "Excited for the next chapter. Thank you, Boiler Nation!"
Heide's post was liked by several current and former teammates, including Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, Daniel Jacobsen, Caleb Furst, CJ Cox and Zach Edey.
A 6-foot-7 forward, Heide redshirted in the 2022-23 season, his first year at Purdue. He then played a role for the Boilermakers in each of the last two seasons. During the 2024-25 campaign, Heide averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
Heide played particularly well in the NCAA Tournament, recording his first ever double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds in a first round victory over High Point. He also scored nine points in Purdue's Sweet 16 loss to Houston, but hit a few clutch three-pointers, including one that tied the game at 60-60 with just over 30 seconds to play.
Last week, it was reported that Heide committed to Texas after entering the transfer portal.
