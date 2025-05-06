Report: Purdue Could Potentially Play Former Boiler Myles Colvin in Nonconference MTE
Purdue could see a familiar face on the schedule this coming college basketball season. This week, Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported that Wake Forest has been added to the 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Challenge, a multi-team event that Purdue is also participating in this November.
Wake Forest's inclusion in the event means that Purdue could potentially see former wing Myles Colvin on the other side of the court. The 6-foot-5 rising junior committed to play for the Demon Deacons after entering the transfer portal following the 2024-25 season.
So far, Purdue, Wake Forest and Memphis occupy three of the four spots for the Baha Mar Hoops Challenge. The event is still looking to add one more team.
The 2025 Baha Mar Hoops Challenge is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 20 and Friday, Nov. 21.
Colvin spent two years in West Lafayette and was a four-star member of Purdue's 2023 recruiting class. He played a role in each of the last two seasons, playing in 67 total games.
This past season, Colvin averaged 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 41.4% from three-point range. He helped the Boilermakers to a 24-12 record and a trip to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.
Colvin also played in 31 games as a true freshman at Purdue during the 2023-24 campaign. The Boilermakers won a Big Ten regular season title and played in the National Championship Game. He averaged 3.3 points per game that year.
Shortly after the 2024-25 season concluded, Colvin was one of four players from Purdue to enter the transfer portal, along with Brian Waddell, Camden Heide and Will Berg.
