Caleb Furst Recaps Toughest Moment at Purdue, Return to Starting Lineup as a Senior
When his senior season ended, Caleb Furst packed up his locker and exited Mackey Arena as the all-time winningest player in the history of Purdue basketball. It's quite an accomplishment for a program that has seen its fair share of success over the years.
But Furst's success in West Lafayette didn't come without some trying times. A former Indiana Mr. Basketball, the 6-foot-10 forward made a major impact on the court during his first two years at Purdue.
As a freshman, Furst appeared in 34 games and made 12 starts. His role grew even more during his sophomore campaign, starting in 21 of Purdue's 35 games during a run to Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.
Then came his junior season. Although he still played in 36 of Purdue's 39 contests during a run to the National Championship Game in the 2023-24 season, he logged just nine minutes per game, the lowest average of his career.
It was undoubtedly a difficult adjustment for Furst.
"Just kind of throughout during my junior season, because I played a good amount my freshman year, and then my sophomore year I started half or two-thirds of the season," Furst said in an interview with the BoilerBall Podcast. "Then, with the way the team was my junior year, obviously I had to take a step back."
Taking on a limited role isn't an easy thing to do, especially for someone who proved to be a significant contributor during his first two seasons with the Boilermakers. But Furst's trust in coach Matt Painter and the staff helped him see the bigger picture.
"In the moment, it's tough. You want to play, you want to be a big part of the team, but I think Coach Painter does a great job of talking about how every guy's role is important. A lot of times you hear and that and you're like, 'OK, (whatever),' but I think in my junior year I really had a chance to buy into that, believe that and live that out. And then just kind of do that role to the best of my ability, do that role with joy. Throughout the hard times, that's something that I really tried to make my center goal — whatever my role was ... I was going to do that role to the best of my ability."
Furst's sacrifice helped Purdue secure a second straight Big Ten regular season title and the program's first trip to the National Championship Game since 1969.
One year later, Furst began his senior season logging more minutes but still hadn't cracked the starting rotation. It wasn't until a Jan. 2 game against Minnesota that the senior forward was inserted into the starting lineup.
Starting in his first game in nearly two years, Furst scored 11 points, collected six rebounds and blocked a shot, leading the Boilermakers to an 81-61 victory over the Golden Gophers.
"When I found out I was starting for that Minnesota game ... given a bigger role, there were a little bit of nerves involved ... I think it was heightened a little bit just solely on the fact that I was given this opportunity, I had made it my goal to give it my all and just have fun and choose joy each and every day. I wanted to do that on that day. I was really thankful for it, and I really just kind of tried to focus on not having any regrets and emptying my tank."
The Boilers would win six straight games and 10-of-11 with Furst as a starter, providing Purdue with a stronger defensive presence than it had in the previous 13 games. As a senior, Furst started in 23-of-36 games and ended the year averaging 4.1 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.4 minutes per game.
Furst's success as a senior was a result of his attitude and mindset entering the 2024-25 season.
"Going into this year, I knew it was probably going to be my last year playing basketball," he said. "So, my focus coming into this year was, looking back once the season is over, I want to have no regrets. I want to say that I gave my all every day and that I had fun doing it."
Now, Furst turns to the next chapter of his life, which is pursuing a career in the medical field. He's already been accepted into medical school and is looking forward to what his future holds.
As he leaves Purdue, Furst truly embraced the culture that Painter and his staff have built in West Lafayette. He also demonstrated what it means to be the ultimate teammates, making personal sacrifices for the greater good of the team.
