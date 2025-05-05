WATCH: Future and Former Boilers Connect For Alley-Oop in EuroLeague Action
It's not too often that former and future Boilermakers get to share time on the basketball court together. But when former Purdue center Trevion Williams and future guard Omer Mayer played for Tel Aviv Maccabi over the weekend, the two made the most of the opportunity.
Sunday, Tel Aviv Maccabi played Ness Ziona in EuroLeague action. After a Ness Ziona turnover, Mayer got the basketball on the wing for a potential three-point shot. Instead of taking the attempt, he found a wide-open Williams heading toward the basket and delivered a beautiful pass for a one-handed alley-oop finish.
Williams was smiling ear-to-ear after throwing it down.
That was a pretty cool moment, especially now that both players have Purdue ties. Mayer committed to play for coach Matt Painter and the Boilermakers earlier this spring and will arrive in West Lafayette for the 2025-26 season.
Williams played in 130 career games with the Boilermakers, averaging 10.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game across his four seasons in West Lafayette. He scored more than 1,400 points and grabbed more than 900 rebounds at Purdue.
As for Sunday's game, both played big contributing roles in Tel Aviv Maccabi's 96-73 win over Ness Ziona. Williams ended the game with 10 points, two rebounds and a steal in 18 minutes. Mayer scored five points, dished out five assists and recorded a steal in 11 minutes on the floor.
