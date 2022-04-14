Report: Purdue Transfer Guard Isaiah Thompson Plans Visits to 5 College Basketball Programs

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson will take visits to a handful of other college basketball programs, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Thompson will visit Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount, Florida Gulf Coast, Northern Kentucky and Minnesota — another Big Ten Conference school — in the month of April.

Over the span of three seasons with the Boilermakers, Thompson appeared in 96 games while averaging 4.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for his college career.

During the 2021-22 season, Thompson played in 37 games, including 20 starts as Purdue basketball accumulated a 29-8 overall record that ended in a Sweet 16 loss to Saint Peter's.

Thompson shot 43.6% from the field, including 42.4% from the 3-point line this past season, but only managed 4.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He posted a career-high 18 points in the team's 83-73 win on the road against Iowa on Jan. 27.

