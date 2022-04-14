Skip to main content
Report: Purdue Transfer Guard Isaiah Thompson Plans Visits to 5 College Basketball Programs

Report: Purdue Transfer Guard Isaiah Thompson Plans Visits to 5 College Basketball Programs

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Purdue basketball transfer Isaiah Thompson has plans to visit five programs during the month of April. Big Ten Conference opponent Minnesota is among his destinations.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Purdue basketball transfer Isaiah Thompson has plans to visit five programs during the month of April. Big Ten Conference opponent Minnesota is among his destinations.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Following his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal, Purdue guard Isaiah Thompson will take visits to a handful of other college basketball programs, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. 

Thompson will visit Grand Canyon, Loyola Marymount, Florida Gulf Coast, Northern Kentucky and Minnesota — another Big Ten Conference school — in the month of April. 

Over the span of three seasons with the Boilermakers, Thompson appeared in 96 games while averaging 4.6 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game for his college career. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During the 2021-22 season, Thompson played in 37 games, including 20 starts as Purdue basketball accumulated a 29-8 overall record that ended in a Sweet 16 loss to Saint Peter's. 

Thompson shot 43.6% from the field, including 42.4% from the 3-point line this past season, but only managed 4.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He posted a career-high 18 points in the team's 83-73 win on the road against Iowa on Jan. 27. 

  • THOMPSON ENTERS THE TRANSFER PORTAL: Purdue junior guard Isaiah Thompson announced Monday his decision to enter the transfer portal for the 2022-23 season. He averaged 4.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game this season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE 
  • SWEDISH BIG MAN WILLIAM BERG SIGNS WITH PURDUE: William Berg, a 7-foot-1 center from Sweden, announced Wednesday he has officially signed with Purdue basketball. He joins Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith and Camden Heide in the team's 2022 recruiting class. CLICK HERE 

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter and Facebook

Zander Horvath Ohio State
Football

Purdue Running Back Zander Horvath Recognized as 2022 NFF Hampshire Honor Society Member

By D.J. Fezler25 minutes ago
Omar Payne Illinois basketball
Basketball

Big Ten Basketball: Illinois Transfer Forward Omar Payne Committed to Jacksonville

By D.J. FezlerApr 13, 2022
Mackey Arena
Basketball

2022 Recruit William Berg Officially Signs With Purdue Basketball

By D.J. FezlerApr 13, 2022
USATSI_17818924_168388303_lowres
Football

Purdue Wide Receiver David Bell Attends Indianapolis Colts Local Pro Day Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 12, 2022
Alexander Field
Baseball

Purdue Pitcher Jackson Smeltz One of Collegiate Baseball's National Players of the Week

By D.J. FezlerApr 11, 2022
George Karlaftis
Football

Purdue Football: George Karlaftis, David Bell Selected in ESPN's Complete 2022 NFL Mock Draft

By D.J. FezlerApr 11, 2022
purdue safeties spring practices
Football

What's Next for Purdue Football Following 2022 Spring Practices

By D.J. FezlerApr 11, 2022
Branson Deen 2021 fall camp
Football

Purdue Football Confident in Depth on Defense Following Spring Practices

By D.J. FezlerApr 11, 2022