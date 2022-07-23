Skip to main content
Report: Trevion Williams Agrees to Exhibit 10 Contract With Golden State Warriors

Former Purdue center Trevion Williams will have a chance to compete for a roster spot with the defending NBA Champions. He went undrafted after four seasons with the Boilermakers.
After playing the duration of the NBA Summer League with the Boston Celtics, former Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a contract with the reigning NBA Champions — the Golden State Warriors. 

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the team agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Williams, who went undrafted after spending four seasons with the Boilermakers.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary deal that may be converted to a two-way contract before the start of the regular season. Williams now has a chance to compete for a roster spot at center for the Warriors, who return Kevin Looney from last season. Former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman also will compete at the position after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a knee injury. 

Williams was the 2021-22 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a senior with the Boilermakers after putting up 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also registered a career-high 54.7% from the field, including 35.7% from the 3-point line. 

In five games with the Celtics during this year's NBA Summer League, Williams scored 7.4 points and came down with 6.6 rebounds per contest as the Celtics finished with a 3-2 overall record. 

