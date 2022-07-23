Report: Trevion Williams Agrees to Exhibit 10 Contract With Golden State Warriors

After playing the duration of the NBA Summer League with the Boston Celtics, former Purdue center Trevion Williams has agreed to a contract with the reigning NBA Champions — the Golden State Warriors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the team agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Williams, who went undrafted after spending four seasons with the Boilermakers.

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary deal that may be converted to a two-way contract before the start of the regular season. Williams now has a chance to compete for a roster spot at center for the Warriors, who return Kevin Looney from last season. Former No. 2 overall draft pick James Wiseman also will compete at the position after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to a knee injury.

Williams was the 2021-22 Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year as a senior with the Boilermakers after putting up 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He also registered a career-high 54.7% from the field, including 35.7% from the 3-point line.

In five games with the Celtics during this year's NBA Summer League, Williams scored 7.4 points and came down with 6.6 rebounds per contest as the Celtics finished with a 3-2 overall record.

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

JADEN IVEY SHINES IN SUMMER LEAGUE DEBUT: No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey recorded 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Detroit Pistons in an 81-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. His performance earned him Player of the Game honors. CLICK HERE

No. 5 overall pick Jaden Ivey recorded 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Detroit Pistons in an 81-78 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night. His performance earned him Player of the Game honors. PURDUE TO PLAY MARQUETTE IN 2022 GAVITT GAMES: Purdue basketball is making its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games during the upcoming 2022-23 season, including its third straight matchup against Marquette in the event. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball is making its fourth appearance in the Gavitt Games during the upcoming 2022-23 season, including its third straight matchup against Marquette in the event. PURDUE DRAWS FLORIDA STATE IN 2022 ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE: Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers earned a 93-65 victory over the Seminoles during the event last season at Mackey Arena. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Boilermakers earned a 93-65 victory over the Seminoles during the event last season at Mackey Arena. BIG TEN ANNOUNCES CONFERENCE BASKETBALL MATCHUPS: The Big Ten announced the conference matchups ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. League teams will play 20 conference games with seven home-and-away series plus three additional single-play contests both at home and on the road. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Like and Follow Boilermakers Country on Facebook