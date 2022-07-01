Purdue Basketball to Play Marquette in 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue basketball will take on Marquette inside Mackey Arena for the 2022 Gavitt Tipoff Games between the Big Ten and the Big East, the two conferences announced on Friday.

The contest is scheduled to be played on Nov. 15, with tipoff time and television assignments to be designated at a later date. It will be the Boilermakers' fourth appearance in the event and the third straight matchup against the Golden Eagles.

Purdue is 1-2 all-time when playing in the Gavitt Games, losing to Villanova in 2016 before splitting matchups against Marquette in 2017 and 2019. The Boilermakers managed to grab an 86-71 victory in their first-ever game against the Golden Eagles but suffered a 65-55 loss in their last meeting.

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Greg Elliott (5) drives for the basket around Purdue Boilermakers guard Sasha Stefanovic (55) during the first half at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (2019). © Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup against Marquette is the third confirmed nonconference matchup for Purdue in the upcoming 2022-23 season. The team is also slated to tip off against Florida State on the road for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Davidson for the inaugural Indy Classic in Indianapolis.

The Boilermakers will also take part in the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy Tournament over Thanksgiving alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Florida, Oregon State, Portland State, West Virginia and Xavier.

Matchups, tipoff times and television designations for the event are still to be announced.

You Can Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter at @DJFezler