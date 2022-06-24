Purdue Basketball Draws Matchup With Florida State in 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the third time since 2018, Purdue basketball will face off against Florida State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The two teams are scheduled to play on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida.

Tipoff times and television assignments will be announced at a later date, but all 14 games of the event will be broadcast on ESPN networks.

During the 2021-22 season, the Boilermakers welcomed the Seminoles to Mackey Arena and earned a dominant 93-65 victory. The win marked the first for Purdue over Florida State and snapped a three-game losing streak since their first meeting back on Nov. 29, 2005.

The Big Ten is the reigning victor of the event after recording an 8-6 overall record in 2021. It marked the third consecutive season that the Big Ten came out ahead of the ACC. However, the ACC currently leads the all-time series 12-8-3.

Here's a look at all the matchups in the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which is scheduled to take place between Nov. 28 and Nov. 30.

2022 Men’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups

Monday, Nov. 28

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pitt at Northwestern

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Syracuse at Illinois

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Virginia at Michigan

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Georgia Tech at Iowa

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Indiana

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Boston College at Nebraska

