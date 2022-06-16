Big Ten Announces Purdue Basketball's Conference Opponents for 2022-23 Season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced the conference matchups for the 2022-23 men's basketball season on Thursday.

The league is opting for a 20-game slate for the fifth straight season, which includes three protected rivalry games. Specific dates, tipoff times and television designations will be released at a later date.

Every team in the conference will play seven opponents both at home and on the road, in addition to three home-only and three away-only matchups.

Over the past four seasons, Purdue basketball owns a 52-27 overall record in Big Ten play in the regular season. During the 2021-22 season, the Boilermakers finished with a 14-6 record against conference opponents.

Here's a look at Purdue's Big Ten opponents for the 2022-2023 college basketball season:

Home-and-Away Series:

Indiana

Maryland

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Ohio State

Penn State

Single-Play Home Games:

Illinois

Iowa

Rutgers

Single-Play Away Games:

Michigan

Northwestern

Wisconsin

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

UTAH TRANSFER GUARD DAVID JENKINS COMMITS: Purdue basketball earns a long-awaited commitment from a guard via the transfer portal. David Jenkins Jr., a graduate transfer, had averaged 14.9 points per game during his college career while shooting 41.3% from the 3-point line. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball earns a long-awaited commitment from a guard via the transfer portal. David Jenkins Jr., a graduate transfer, had averaged 14.9 points per game during his college career while shooting 41.3% from the 3-point line. ERIC HUNTER JR. TRANSFERS TO BUTLER: After four seasons with the Purdue basketball program, Eric Hunter Jr. announced his decision to transfer to Butler for his final year of college eligibility. The Indianapolis native averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Boilermakers last season. CLICK HERE

After four seasons with the Purdue basketball program, Eric Hunter Jr. announced his decision to transfer to Butler for his final year of college eligibility. The Indianapolis native averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game for the Boilermakers last season. ISAIAH THOMPSON TRANSFERS TO FLORIDA GULF COAST: Purdue transfer guard Isaiah Thompson is headed to Florida Gulf Coast after three seasons with the program. The Zionsville, Indiana, native averaged 4.2 points, 1.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game during the 2021-22 season. CLICK HERE

You Can Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter at @DJFezler