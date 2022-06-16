Skip to main content
Big Ten Announces Purdue Basketball's Conference Opponents for 2022-23 Season

The Big Ten announced the conference matchups ahead of the 2022-23 college basketball season. League teams will play 20 conference games with seven home-and-away series plus three additional single-play contests both at home and on the road.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Big Ten announced the conference matchups for the 2022-23 men's basketball season on Thursday. 

The league is opting for a 20-game slate for the fifth straight season, which includes three protected rivalry games. Specific dates, tipoff times and television designations will be released at a later date. 

Every team in the conference will play seven opponents both at home and on the road, in addition to three home-only and three away-only matchups. 

Over the past four seasons, Purdue basketball owns a 52-27 overall record in Big Ten play in the regular season. During the 2021-22 season, the Boilermakers finished with a 14-6 record against conference opponents. 

Here's a look at Purdue's Big Ten opponents for the 2022-2023 college basketball season: 

Home-and-Away Series:  

  • Indiana
  • Maryland
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Ohio State
  • Penn State

Single-Play Home Games: 

  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Rutgers

Single-Play Away Games: 

  • Michigan
  • Northwestern
  • Wisconsin
