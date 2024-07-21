Rivalry Renewed: How to Watch Men of Mackey vs. Assembly Ball in 2nd Round of TBT
The Purdue-Indiana rivalry will add a unique chapter to its story on Sunday. Men of Mackey and Assembly Ball, the alumni teams for the respective schools in the 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament), will meet at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Sunday.
Friday, Men of Mackey defeated Fort Wayne Champs 75-63 in the first round of the event to advance to Sunday's game. Later in the day, Assembly Ball took down The Cru 89-78 to reach the second round of the tournament.
Here's what you need to know for Sunday's second-round matchup between Men of Mackey and Assembly Ball.
How to watch Men of Mackey in 2024 TBT
What: 2024 TBT (The Basketball Tournament)
Matchup: Men of Mackey (Purdue alumni) vs. Assembly Ball (Indiana alumni)
When: Sunday, June 21
Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.
Time: 8 p.m. ET
TV: Fox Sports 1
TV announcers: Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst)
Spread: Assembly Ball is a 4.5-point favorite vs. Men of Mackey, per FanDuel.com
Men of Mackey def. Fort Wayne Champs in Round 1
It took some time for Men of Mackey to get rolling in the opening round matchup against the Fort Wayne Champs. The Purdue alumni squad trailed 19-8 early in the first quarter, struggling to find any footing.
But Men of Mackey outscored Fort Wayne 29-22 in the second quarter to make the game much closer entering halftime. The Champs led by two after three quarters, but Men of Mackey dominated the final quarter, outscoring Fort Wayne 21-8 to earn a 75-63 victory and advance to the second round.
Former Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. was the team's leading scorer, dropping 13 points in the win. He also hit the game-winning bucket.
Leading scorers
Men of Mackey (1-0)
- Eric Hunter Jr.: 13 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound
- David Jenkins Jr.: 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
- Kelsey Barlow: 11 points, 5 assists, 2 blocks
- Barret Benson: 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists
- Sasha Stefanovic: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals
Assembly Ball (1-0)
- Yogi Ferrell: 27 points, 6 assists, 2 rebounds
- Julian Gamble: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist
- Juwan Morgan: 12 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists
- Dakota Quinn: 8 points, 3 rebounds
- Kristian Doolittle: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist
Men of Mackey roster
- Sasha Stefanovic (Purdue)
- Kelsey Barlow (Purdue, Illinois-Chicago)
- David Jenkins Jr. (Purdue, South Dakota State, UNLV, Utah)
- Jon Octeus (Purdue, Colorado State)
- Eric Hunter Jr. (Purdue, Butler)
- Malik Osborne (Rice, Florida State)
- Ian Miller (Florida State)
- Bobby Planutis (Mt. St. Mary's, St. Bonaventure, Purdue Fort Wayne)
- Tahjai Teague (Ball State)
- Mbacke Diong (UNLV/UCF)
- Barret Benson (Northwestern, Southern Illinois)
Assembly Ball roster
- Miller Kopp (Indiana)
- Race Thompson (Indiana)
- DeVonte Green (Indiana)
- Juwan Morgan (Indiana)
- Noah Vonleh (Indiana)
- Troy Williams (Indiana)
- Yogi Ferrell (Indiana)
- Jordan Hulls (Indiana)
- Julian Gamble (Miami)
- Rion Brown (Miami)
- Kristian Doolittle (Oklahoma)
- Keith Hornsby (UNC-Asheville, LSU)
- Tyrell Terry (Stanford)
- Dakota Quinn (Samford)
What is TBT?
TBT (The Basketball Tournament) is a summer basketball event that features several former college basketball standouts. It's a single-elimination event — similar to the NCAA Tournament — with a $1 million, winner-take-all prize at stake.
Men of Mackey will start the TBT in the Butler Regional (Indianapolis) and play at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Games are scheduled to be played between July 19-23 for the regional. Both Indiana and Butler will also have alumni teams participating in this year's TBT event.