The Basketball Tournament 2022: How to Watch Men of Mackey vs. The Money Team

DAYTON, Ohio — After a 76-58 victory against Mid American Unity on Sunday, Men of Mackey have moved on to face The Money Team in the second round of The Basketball Tournament. The two teams will tip off on Tuesday night.

The event began with a total of 64 teams, and every game is broadcast live by ESPN networks.

How to Watch Men of Mackey vs. The Money Team

When: Tuesday, July 26

Tuesday, July 26 Where: UD Center in Dayton, Ohio

UD Center in Dayton, Ohio Tipoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2

The group consisting mainly of former Boilermakers is united for the fifth time, looking to get another shot at $1 million in the single-elimination, winner-take-all this summer. Men of Mackey are 2-2 in the history of The Basketball Tournament, having been eliminated in the second round in each of the last two years.

Last year, Men of Mackey begin the tournament with a victory over the Ballinteers in the first round before facing off against Carmen's Crew in a second-round matchup. However, Purdue's alumni suffered an 80-69 loss to end their run.

Meet the Roster

Players:

Cameron Delaney (Denver, Sam Houston State)

Evan Maxwell (Liberty, Kansas, Indiana Wesleyan)

Jonathan Octeus (Purdue, Colorado State)

John Harrar (Penn State)

Kelsey Barlow (UIC, Purdue)

Kyle Mangas (Indiana Wesleyan)

Lewis Jackson (Purdue)

Luis Jacobo (Stetson, Purdue Fort Wayne)

Robbie Hummel (Purdue)

Tyrone Nash (Notre Dame)

Coaching Staff:

Ryan Kay (General Manager)

Ryne Smith (Head Coach)

DJ Byrd (Assistant Coach)

Mike Hess (Video Coordinator)

Parker Tracey (Video Coordinator)

