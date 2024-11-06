3-Star Forward From Nebraska Taking Unofficial Visit to Purdue
An up-and-coming prospect in the 2026 recruiting class will be taking an unofficial visit to Purdue next week. Jacob Webber, a 6-foot-6 forward from Kearney, Neb., will reportedly make the trip to West Lafayette.
Mike Sautter of Hurrdat Sports reported that Webber will be visiting Kansas this week and heading to Purdue next week. Both visits are unofficial.
Webber is ranked as the top player in Nebraska in 2026 class and ranks No. 139 nationally, per 247Sports. He's picked up a flurry of offers recently, including interest from Creighton, Nebraska, Drake and St. Louis. He's also received offers from Iowa, Washington, Cal, Ohio and Omaha,
Per his MaxPreps profile, Webber averaged 18.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game during his sophomore season (2023-24). He shot 47% from the floor.
In late October, Purdue coach Matt Painter traveled to Kearney to see Webber. The 2026 wing will make the trip to West Lafayette less than one month later.
Purdue already has one commitment in the 2026 class, landing a pledge from three-star guard Luke Ertel in August. Ertel, a native of Mount Vernon, Ind., ranks as the No. 2 player in Indiana and is a top-150 prospect overall, per 247Sports.
As a sophomore at Mount Vernon, Ertel averaged 13.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest last year. The Marauders finished the season with a 15-9 record, losing a 58-56 heartbreaker to New Palestine in the sectional round of the IHSAA boys basketball tournament.
