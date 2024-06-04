3 Thoughts From Daniel Jacobsen's First Game with USA National Team in 2024 AmeriCup
The big stage didn't seem to intimidate Daniel Jacobsen on Monday. The 7-foot-3 incoming Purdue center made a huge impact in Team USA's first game of the U18 AmeriCup, helping the squad to an 88-66 victory over Argentina.
Jacobsen nearly recorded a double-double in his first outing, finishing the game with nine points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and a steal. It was a solid showing for the future Boilermaker.
Here are a few quick thoughts from Jacobsen's first game on Monday.
More than just a rim protector
When you see five blocks in the stat sheet, it's easy to believe that Jacobsen just occupied the painted area during his time on the floor. But that wasn't the case. The 7-foot-3 center was tremendous at protecting the rim, but he can do more than that on the defensive end.
Jacobsen showed off his versatility in Monday's game, having the ability to step out and defend around the perimeter. The lone knock against Jacobsen on that end was his indecisiveness at times. There were moments when he was stuck between the free throw line and the 3-point line, giving shooters plenty of space to knock down an open shot.
Understandably, Jacobsen didn't want to close out and get beat off the dribble. But when he did close out, his length seemed to create some trouble for Argentina, altering shots behind the arc.
Jacobsen still has plenty to work on, but his play defensively appears to be the strongest aspect of his game right now.
Still needs to work around the basket
Jacobsen didn't have much trouble getting into good post position on the offensive side of the floor. But he did struggle with some shots at close range.
Admittedly, part of this observation may come from watching Zach Edey over the last two years — essentially a guaranteed bucket anytime he caught the ball near the rim. It's not fair to compare Jacobsen with a two-time National Player of the Year, especially since he's logged exactly zero minutes at the college level.
But Jacobsen did have some trouble finishing those easy buckets. His efficiency around the rim will probably increase with more time in the weight room, but it was a certainly an observation from Monday's game.
Positives on the glass
Jacobsen was active on the glass in Team USA's win over Argentina on Monday, collecting 10 rebounds. It was easy to see he had a general knack for finding the ball and put himself in good position throughout the game.
Right now, Jacobsen doesn't quite have the strength to bully people on the block and win every box out. At different points in the game, he got outmuscled for better rebounding position.
The positive of that? Jacobsen showed off his high basketball IQ. He played angles off the rim and used his 7-foot-3 height to his advantage. Even if he didn't win the box out, he was able to collect rebounds without fouling.
Final thought
There's a lot to like about Jacobsen's game, especially on the defensive end. His effectiveness as a rim protector paired with the ability to defend on the perimeter is a unique combination. He hasn't stepped on the court for Purdue yet, but he looks like a player capable of being an All-Big Ten Defensive Team selection.
Jacobsen still needs some work on the offensive end — although it's hard to see what his true abilities are in just a one-game sample size. Getting into the weight room will also be a priority once he gets to Purdue later this month.
It's hard to make a final assessment of Jacobsen's skill after just one game. But he made a strong first impression. He has a solid basketball foundation that needs some fine-tuning.
