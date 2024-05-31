USA Basketball: How to Watch Purdue's Daniel Jacobsen in the 2024 AmeriCup
Incoming Purdue center Daniel Jacobsen is headed to Buenos Aires, Argentina to play in the 2024 AmeriCup with the USA Basketball U18 National Team. The 7-foot-3 freshman was one of 12 players to make the roster and represent the country in the event.
For Purdue fans who want to see Jacobsen's basketball abilities before he arrives on campus, there will be a way to do that.
Team USA is in Group B with Argentina, Belize and Brazil. Beginning Monday, June 3, Team USA will play all three opponents in consecutive days. Each game will air on FIBA's YouTube channels.
Here's the schedule for Team USA's first three games, as well as links to YouTube channels to watch the games.
Team USA vs. Argentina
When: Monday, June 3
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
Stream: FIBA YouTube Channel
Team USA vs. Belize
When: Tuesday, June 4
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
Stream: FIBA YouTube Channel
Team USA vs. Brazil
When: Wednesday, June 5
Time: 4:40 p.m. ET
Stream: FIBA YouTube Channel
Daniel Jacobsen impresses at training camp
Jacobsen was one of 30 players invited to Colorado Springs, Colo. for USA Basketball's U18 training camp. It didn't take long for the future Boilermaker to turn some heads.
247Sports recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein raved about the 7-foot-3 center.
"Defensively, he put his body in front of drivers and contested plays at the rim, particularly when rotating from the weak-side of the floor," Finkelstein wrote.
"Offensively, he was trying to dunk everything. And even when he couldn't, he showed quick finishing ability around the paint. He worked for deep catches when playing with his back to the basket and then elevated into his baby hooks. He also made a couple of impressive quick passes from various spots on the floor."
After his showing at training camp, 247Sports bumped up Jacobsen's recruiting ranking. He jumped up to No. 86 overall in the 2024 recruiting class and bumped up from a three-star to a four-star prospect.
