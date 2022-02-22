Tipoff Time Announced for Purdue Basketball's Upcoming Home Matchup Against Indiana

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The start time for Purdue basketball's March 5 home game against in-state rival Indiana has been announced. The game will tip off at Mackey Arena beginning at 2 p.m. ET, and it will be aired live on ESPN.

The rematch with the Hoosiers marks the team's final home game and the conclusion of the regular season. It is scheduled to follow road matchups against Michigan State and Wisconsin.

The last time the two teams met, Purdue lost to Indiana 68-65 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. The road loss back on Jan. 20 snapped a nine-game winning streak against the Hoosiers.

With three games left to play in the regular season, the Boilermakers sit atop the Big Ten standings with a 24-4 overall record that includes a 13-4 mark in the conference.

Purdue has won six straight games against Indiana in West Lafayette. The last time Indiana claimed a victory at Mackey Arena dates back to Jan. 30, 2013. Since then, the Boilermakers have dropped just two games against the Hoosiers, both in Bloomington.

Here is a look at all the team's remaining games for the 2021-22 regular season, including television designations and start times:

Purdue Basketball 2021-22 Remaining Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 26, at Michigan State.

TV: ESPN

ESPN Start Time: Noon ET

Tuesday, March 1, at Wisconsin

TV: ESPN / ESPN2

ESPN / ESPN2 Start Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 5, vs Indiana

TV: ESPN

ESPN Start Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Stories Related to Purdue Basketball

PURDUE'S VERSATILE OFFENSE SHINES AGAINST RUTGERS: Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures in a victory against Rutgers on Sunday. The team posted 19 assists in the contest and were led by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's 25 points. CLICK HERE

Purdue basketball had five players score in double figures in a victory against Rutgers on Sunday. The team posted 19 assists in the contest and were led by sophomore guard Jaden Ivey's 25 points. PURDUE RANKED FOURTH IN AP POLL: Victories over Northwestern and Rutgers pushed Purdue to the No. 4 ranking in this week's AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have a 24-4 overall record and are 13-4 in the Big Ten. CLICK HERE

Victories over Northwestern and Rutgers pushed Purdue to the No. 4 ranking in this week's AP College Basketball Top 25 poll. The Boilermakers have a 24-4 overall record and are 13-4 in the Big Ten. PURDUE RETAKES BIG TEN LEAD WITH WIN OVER RUTGERS: No. 5 Purdue was the first Big Ten team to get to 13 league wins on Sunday, knocking off red-hot Rutgers 84-72 at Mackey Arena to move a half-game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin in the league standings with three games to go. CLICK HERE

No. 5 Purdue was the first Big Ten team to get to 13 league wins on Sunday, knocking off red-hot Rutgers 84-72 at Mackey Arena to move a half-game ahead of Illinois and Wisconsin in the league standings with three games to go. JADEN IVEY SHOWS AGGRESSIVENESS: Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 25 points in an 84-72 victory over Rutgers on Sunday at Mackey Arena. He was 15-of-18 from the free-throw line and threw down a highlight-reel dunk to help the Boilermakers snap the Scarlet Knight's four-game winning streak. CLICK HERE

Purdue sophomore guard Jaden Ivey scored a team-high 25 points in an 84-72 victory over Rutgers on Sunday at Mackey Arena. He was 15-of-18 from the free-throw line and threw down a highlight-reel dunk to help the Boilermakers snap the Scarlet Knight's four-game winning streak. TIPOFF TIME ANNOUNCED FOR GAME AGAINST MICHIGAN STATE: Purdue basketball will tip off against Michigan State on the road Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon ET, and the game will be aired live on ESPN. The matchup marks the start of a three-game stretch to end the regular season for the Boilermaker. CLICK HERE

