Trey Kaufman-Renn Says Purdue's Connectivity Key to Recent Success
Purdue has looked like a completely different team since suffering back-to-back losses to Texas A&M and Auburn in mid-December. Since that time, the Boilermakers have ripped off seven straight wins, six of those coming by double digits. Junior forward Trey Kaufman-Renn said the team has discovered a new level of connectivity.
The Boilermakers have proven to be a great offensive team since the start of the season, especially when they've been able to avoid turnovers. Where Purdue has kicked it up a notch — or maybe 10 — has been on the defensive end.
In the last six Big Ten games, Purdue has held each opponent to 68 points or less. Rutgers scored just 50 back on Jan. 9. In the recent two-game road trip to Washington and Oregon, the Boilers held both opponents to 58 points.
"I just think we're super connected," Kaufman-Renn said. "Even at Washington, we didn't start the game off really well, but I was watching film and the second possession of the game was one of the best. Motion, movement, everybody is connected type of offenses. We missed the shot, but you know.
"I think everybody is connected and on the same page right now."
After last year's Final Four run, Purdue lost two-time National Player of the Year Zach Edey, Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year Mason Gillis and starting guard Lance Jones. Coach Matt Painter also brought in five new freshmen, all trying to figure out their roles.
It has taken some time, but it's starting to look like the Boilermakers have found their rhythm. Through eight conference games, the Boilers are 7-1 and sit in second place in the Big Ten standings. They have a three-game homestand upcoming, hosting Ohio State, Michigan and Indiana.
Despite the struggles in December, Purdue has resurfaced as a candidate to win a third consecutive Big Ten regular season title. If the Boilers continue to play with this level of connectivity and continuity, they'll be a tough team to beat the rest of the season.
