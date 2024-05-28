Purdue Basketball Officially Announces Home-and-Home Series vs. Alabama
Purdue and Alabama will be meeting on the hardwood for the next two seasons. The Boilermakers revealed that the two programs agreed to a home-and-home series that will be played during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons.
Earlier this offseason, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the two schools were working towards an agreement regarding a home-and-home series. On Tuesday, Purdue made the news official.
Purdue will host Alabama at Mackey Arena on Nov. 15, 2024 for the first of two meetings. The Boilermakers will then travel to Tuscaloosa during the 2025-26 season for the return game. An official date has not been revealed the game at Alabama.
Both Purdue and Alabama reached the Final Four last season. It was the first-ever appearance for the Crimson Tide and the first trip for the Boilermakers since 1980. Alabama was defeated by UConn in the Final Four game while Purdue defeated North Carolina State to advance to the national championship.
UConn then defeated the Boilermakers in the national title game to claim a second straight championship.
Last season, Purdue and Alabama played in Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Dec. 9. The Boilermakers defeated the Crimson Tide 92-86 in a high-scoring contest.
In addition to this home-and-home series, Purdue has also added a home-and-home series with Marquette, which also begins next season. The Boilermakers have also added games against Yale and Toledo to the 2024-25 schedule.
Purdue will play another SEC foe, Texas A&M, in the Indy Classic this coming season. The Boilers and Aggies are scheduled to meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 14.
Purdue has played incredibly well against nonconference opponents during the regular season. The Boilers have not lost a nonconference regular season game for the past three seasons. They'll be looking to continue that trend again during the 2024-25 campaign.
JACOBSEN MAKES U18 NATIONAL TEAM: Purdue incoming center Daniel Jacobsen was one of 12 players to earn a roster spot for the 2024 AmeriCup on the Men's U18 National Team. The 7-foot-3 freshman is a big part of highly-touted recruiting class Matt Painter and his staff assembled. CLICK HERE