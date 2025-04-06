WATCH: Bob Cousy Congratulates Purdue's Braden Smith on Point Guard Award
On Saturday afternoon, Purdue guard Braden Smith added the Bob Cousy Award to his incredible list of career achievements and accolades. Shortly after he was named the winner of the award, Smith received a special message from the NBA legend.
In a message shared on social media, Cousy offered his congratulations to Smith for claiming the award named in his honor.
"The award is very meaningful. I've been saying for years, if basketball is an artform, it resides in the position of a clever point guard doing his magic on the basketball floor effectively," Cousy said. "I still believe that to be true.
"I've seen you play three times and you're a wonderful player. You've got a year left, and I offer my congratulations before obviously a successful pro career. Job well done!"
Cousy is one of the all-time greatest players to ever play in the NBA. He was a six-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and was a 13-time All-Star selection. Cousy finished his professional career with 16,960 points, 6,955 assists and 4,786 rebounds.
Smith concluded the season averaging 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game for the Boilermakers. His assist-per-game average ranked second nationally, behind only Gonzaga's Ryan Nembhard.
It's just the latest award for Smith, who was also named the Big Ten Player of the Year and was a first-team All-American selection. The guard is also one of four finalists for the Naismith Men's College Player of the Year award, along with Cooper Flagg (Duke), Johni Broome (Auburn) and Walter Clayton Jr. (Florida).
Smith had a remarkable junior campaign, and it was unique to see him not only win the Bob Cousy Award, but to receive a special message from the basketball legend.
Related stories on Purdue basketball
SMITH WINS COUSY AWARD: Purdue guard Braden Smith was named the winner of the 2025 Bob Cousy Award, presented to the top point guard in college basketball. CLICK HERE
HEIDE HEADS TO TEXAS: Former Purdue forward Camden Heide is reportedly transferring to Texas. The sophomore averaged 4.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
PAINTER TALKS CLUFF ADDITION: Purdue made a huge splash in the transfer portal, landing 6-foot-11 center Oscar Cluff. Coach Matt Painter talked about adding a physical big man to the roster. CLICK HERE