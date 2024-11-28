WATCH: Braden Smith, Cam Heide Ignite Purdue Crowd with Awesome Alley-Oop
Braden Smith and Cam Heide sent out a great wake-up call to Purdue fans who might've been a little sleepy after eating a heavy Thanksgiving meal. The two connected on an impressive alley-oop early in Thursday's game against North Carolina State in the first game of the Rady Children's Invitational.
Just over five minutes into the game, Smith was able to force an N.C. State turnover and get the ball out into transition. He found a sprinting Heide, delivering the ball right at the rim for the high-flying sophomore to throw down.
Below is the highlight from Thursday's game:
That'll get fans on their feet, no matter how much Thanksgiving turkey you've eaten.
Heide earned his second start of the season on Thursday. He also started in Purdue's win over Marshall last Saturday. The sophomore wing is making the most of his opportunities over the last two games.
Heide is averaging 6.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Smith is averaging 12.2 points, 9.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds per contest.
