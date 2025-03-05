WATCH: Caleb Furst Throws Down Awesome Alley-Oop During Final Purdue Home Game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — How about an alley-oop to celebrate Senior Day? In the first half of Purdue's home finale vs. Rutgers on Tuesday night, junior guard Braden Smith connected with Caleb Furst for one of the biggest plays of the first 20 minutes.
Smith was able to get out in transition after a stop on the defensive end. Furst was raced down the floor opposite Smith with only Ace Bailey back to defend for Rutgers. The guard lobbed the ball up to the senior, who threw it down with authority.
It was an awesome moment for Furst, who was playing in his final game at Mackey Arena Tuesday night. He is Purdue's only senior on the 2024-25 roster.
It's probably going to be a memorable moment for the senior.
Furst has played a critical role in Purdue's success this season since January. After he began the year on the bench, he worked his way back into the starting lineup in January. He played tremendous throughout late January and early February, helping the Boilermakers win 11-of-12 games in that stretch.
This season, Furst is averaging 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
