WATCH: Ex-Boiler, Colorado State Wing Ethan Morton Conquers New Mexico's Ramp Challenge
Former Purdue wing and current Colorado State fifth-year senior Ethan Morton has conquered college basketball's greatest challenge.
Wednesday, Colorado State made the trip to New Mexico for a weeknight Mountain West showdown. But before the game started, the Rams decided to have a little fun, taking on the "Ramp Challenge" inside The Pit.
For those who don't know, it's nearly impossible to roll a basketball the long, steep ramp inside New Mexico's famous basketball arena. Unless, of course, your name is Ethan Morton.
The former Boilermaker was the only player from Colorado State to successfully roll the ball all the way up to the top of the ramp, where it eventually plateaus.
Below is the video of Morton's successful achievement from Wednesday, prior to tipoff between the Rams and Lobos.
OK, maybe it's not the most difficult challenge in college basketball, but it's certainly up there. And it was fun to see a former Purdue player accomplish the feat.
Morton accomplished a lot during his time at Purdue, winning a pair of Big Ten regular season titles (2023, 2024), a Big Ten Tournament championship (2023) and helping the Boilermakers reach the National Championship Game (2024).
The Pennsylvania native ended his career in West Lafayette with 260 points, 205 rebounds, 197 assists and 68 steals. He spent four years at Purdue before transferring to Colorado State, utilizing his COVID-19 year for a fifth season.
So far this season, Morton is averaging 3.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for a Colorado State team that owns a 14-7 record and sits at 8-2 in the Mountain West.
Colorado State and New Mexico are scheduled for a 10:30 p.m. ET tipoff from The Pit. The game will air on Fox Sports 1.
