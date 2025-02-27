WATCH: Former Boiler Rapheal Davis Has Epic Reaction to Tre Holloman's Game Winner
Tre Holloman might be responsible for the best shot in college basketball this season. The Michigan State guard launched a shot from half court with time expiring in Wednesday night's game against Maryland. The ball went through the net, resulting in a 58-55 road win for the Spartans. Everyone on Michigan State's bench went nuts. So, too, did Big Ten Network analyst and former Purdue star Rapheal Davis.
After a missed shot by Ja'Kobi Gillespie with five seconds left in the game, Michigan State pulled down the rebound and got the ball into the hands of Holloman. The guard put up a desperation heave as time expired.
That bucket not only won the game for Michigan State, it get the Spartans atop the Big Ten standings, improving to 14-3 on the season. First, here's a look at Holloman's insane buzzer beater from Wednesday night.
Back in Chicago, the Big Ten Network studio crew was intently watching the nail-biter in College Park. When the shot went in, nobody could believe it. Among the three in the studio — Dave Revsine, Bruce Weber and Davis — it was Davis who had the best reaction.
Let's be honest, that's probably how most people reacted to that final shot. Still, it was fun to see the college basketball analyst and former Boilermaker get so excited over the awesome play.
Holloman ended the game with nine points, three assists and two rebounds. Fittingly, the only 3-pointer he made on Wednesday night was the half-court heave that won the game.
