WATCH: Zach Edey Shows Off Dance Moves During Grizzlies Open Practice
Zach Edey is more than just a basketball player. The 7-foot-4 center is also quite the dancer, too. The rookie showed off some of his finest moves during the Memphis Grizzlies' open practice on Sunday.
In front of a large crowd at FedEx Forum on Sunday afternoon, Edey took center court and danced to the song, "Teach Me How to Dougie." It provided a lot of entertainment for his teammates and everyone in attendance.
Below is the clip, which was shared to social media:
Typically, this is part of the rookie "initiation" process in the NBA. Rookies often have to entertain fans in a unique way at some point during an open practice or fan fest. Edey took his in stride on Sunday.
It's great to see the big fella having some fun in front of the fans at FedEx Forum. This is really their first introduction to Edey, who was selected by the Grizzlies with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of Purdue.
Edey and Memphis will get preseason action underway on Monday, traveling to play the Dallas Mavericks.
