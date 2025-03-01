WATCH: Matt Painter Gives Everyone a Detailed Lesson in Purdue's Defensive Strategy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — If you ever want to learn about the details of basketball, just spend an afternoon with Matt Painter. Hell, just spend one press conference with the Purdue head coach and you're going to leave the room a lot smarter than when you entered.
Friday night, Joe Jackson of Boilers in the Stands asked Painter about the difference in Purdue's defensive philosophy at times during the game against UCLA.
Painter gave one of the most in-depth answers you'll ever hear. It's worth a listen, especially if you want to learn about the Xs and Os of college basketball. Here's the clip of Painter's incredibly detailed response.
Did you get all of that? Good.
Let's be honest, even those of us who think we have a pretty good handle on basketball got a lesson in strategy and scheme on Friday night. But it's never a bad way to expand your knowledge.
Painter's awesome response came after a 76-66 victory for the Boilermakers, snapping a four-game losing streak. Purdue is back in action on Tuesday, hosting Rutgers at Mackey Arena.
