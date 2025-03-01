The Sequence That Saved the Day vs. UCLA, Gets Purdue Back on Track
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An official stood between Purdue's Trey Kaufman-Renn and Tyler Bilodeau as the Bruins prepared to inbound the basketball. The two big men were bodying each other up, knowing the possession was critical with 6:29 remaining on the clock and the Boilermakers leading 59-56.
Just before the official stepped away, Kaufman-Renn signaled for the crowd to get loud. Mackey Arena erupted, Purdue's defense fed off that energy and forced UCLA's Dylan Andrew's into a missed shot.
The following possession, Kaufman-Renn got a bucket to put the Boilermakers ahead 61-56. Cam Heide and Fletcher Loyer then knocked down 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, bumping the Purdue lead up to 11.
UCLA had a five-minute scoring drought, going without a field goal from the 8:26 mark until Aday Mara hit a shot with 3:27 remaining in the game. Smith responded with a 3-pointer of his own, essentially ending the game and helping Purdue to a 76-66 victory.
A four-game losing streak was snapped. Another 20-win season was secured. For the first time in a couple of weeks, the January edition of Purdue returned to Mackey Arena.
"I felt like we had a great couple days of practice, had a lot of energy going into the game and we were connected the whole game," Kaufman-Renn said. "I'm happy to be part of a team that responded, to the meeting and to the losses that we had. I think it really shows our competitive drive and mental toughness to come back from that, because UCLA is a really good team."
Kaufman-Renn finished the night with a game-high 29 points, making 11-of-15 shots from the floor. Braden Smith became Purdue's all-time assist leader, dishing out eight assists to go along with 23 points. Fletcher Loyer gave the Boilers 11 points and Cam Heide provided a spark on the glass, collecting nine rebounds.
Once again, Purdue jumped out to a sizable lead. By the 5:59 mark, the Boilers led 29-19 — a theme during the four-game skid. UCLA responded, closing the gap to 37-35 at halftime. In the second half, the Bruins took a 42-40 lead and the two traded blows for an eight-minute stretch.
Unlike those previous four games, though, Purdue didn't get rattled. Instead, the Boilermakers focused on one play at a time.
"We've got to get one stop. Then, once we get one stop, we try to get two, and then we get three. Then if we score on the other end, it just piles up in the end," Smith said. "It's our job to focus on that from the start and keep our composure through the ups and the downs."
Even though Purdue owned a 59-56 lead when that official walked between Kaufman-Renn and Bilodeau to create some separation, it felt like a pivotal moment in the game. The Boilers and Bruins had traded blows for nearly 14 minutes to start the second half.
In the last four games, Purdue had struggled to get stops in those moments. Instead of panicking, Kaufman-Renn urged the crowd for support, the Boilers hunkered down and got the biggest defensive stop of the game.
It was the sequence that saved the day against UCLA, and may have put the train back on the tracks in West Lafayette.
