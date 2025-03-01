2026 4-Star Guard, Son of Former NBA Player Reportedly Schedules Visit to Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — One of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class has scheduled a visit to Purdue, according to a report from On3's Joe Tipton. Brandon Bass Jr., a four-star talent in his class, is reportedly headed to West Lafayette for the Boilermakers' final home game of the 2024-25 season.
Per On3, Bass has scheduled an official visit for Tuesday, March 4. That will be Senior Day at Purdue, as the Boilers will host Rutgers at Mackey Arena.
Bass is listed as a 6-foot-4 combo guard, who attends Windermere Prep (Fla.). Per 247Sports, he's ranked as the No. 65 overall prospect in the 2026 class.
This season, Bass is averaging 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game at Windermere Prep. Across his high school career, the four-star talent is averaging 17.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game.
Bass is the son of Brandon Bass, who enjoyed a 12-year career in the NBA. He had stops with the New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. The older Bass attended LSU, where he played from 2003-05.
Purdue already has one player committed in the 2026 class — 6-foot-1 combo guard Luke Ertel, a native of Mount Vernon, Ind. He is a three-star talent and is considered one of the top-150 prospects in the class.
