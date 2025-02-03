WATCH: Purdue's Creative Team Releases 'Indiana Movie' From Exciting Victory
Friday night's rivalry clash between No. 10 Purdue and Indiana was an instant classic. The Boilermakers escaped with a win after an absolute dogfight, defeating the Hoosiers 81-76 at Mackey Arena.
Trey Kaufman-Renn was the hero on Friday, hitting a game-winning bucket with 11 seconds to play, giving Purdue a 77-76 advantage. Then, Gicarri Harris got an important stop on the defensive end and the Boilers were able to salt the game away at the free throw line.
On Sunday, Purdue's social media team released the "Indiana Movie" from Purdue's thrilling win. Not only does the video replay some of the best highlights from the game, it also gives fans a look at the halftime locker room and a glimpse into the huddles throughout the game.
It's really a must-watch video for all Purdue fans:
Throughout the history of their rivalry, Purdue and Indiana have had some epic battles. Friday night's game was just the latest in a long list of thrilling finishes.
With the win on Friday night, Purdue has now won three straight games over Indiana. The Boilers and Hoosiers will have the second meeting on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. ET and the game airs on CBS.
