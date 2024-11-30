WATCH: Purdue's Cam Heide Jumps Out of the Gym For Insane Block vs. Ole Miss
Throughout his first two years in West Lafayette, Cam Heide has displayed his athleticism repeatedly. But the Purdue sophomore's block against Ole Miss in the Championship Game of the Rady Children's Invitational.
When Ole Miss's Jaylen Murray attempted to get a layup at the bucket, Heide soared, high-pointed the basketball and made an incredible block. It looked like the sophomore could've touched the top of the backboard on that play.
Heide has made a number of athletic plays during his first two seasons at Purdue. This has to be near the top of the list.
Heide has earned a starting spot in Purdue's rotation. He has started each of the last three games for the Boilermakers, providing a nice spark.
